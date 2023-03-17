  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 16 Mar 2023 YSRC sweeps local bo ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC sweeps local bodies MLC polls; counting progressing for other MLC seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 17, 2023, 12:56 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2023, 12:56 am IST
Winners: YSRC candidates Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Ravindranath. (Photo by arrangement)
 Winners: YSRC candidates Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Ravindranath. (Photo by arrangement)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The ruling YSRC registered a clean sweep of the MLC elections from the local bodies in Andhra Pradesh, winning all the four seats when the results were declared on Thursday. The counting of votes for the Graduates’ and Teachers' seats was continuing tonight.

The Opposition TD  made a vain bid to mark its presence by supporting Independent candidates, but the votes they polled were far below their expectations.

In West Godavari, YSRC candidates K. Srinivas and Vanka Ravindranath snatched both the vacant MLC local bodies seats. Some 1,088 electors out of a total 1,105 voters exercised their franchise. YSRC candidate Kavuru Srinivas got 481 first-priority votes and Vanka Ravindranath got 460 first-priority votes. Independent candidate Veeravalli Chandrasekhar got 120 votes.

Similarly, YSRC candidate Narthu Ramarao won the Srikakulam seat with a thumping majority. Ramarao got 632 votes, while the Independent candidate A. Ramakrishna got 108 votes. This constituency had 752 votes of which 12 votes were found invalid.

YSRC nominee Dr Madhusudan won the Kurnool local bodies MLC seat with a big margin. He got 988 votes out of the total 1,136 votes, while Independent candidate Mohan Reddy took 85 votes. Curiously, 53 votes were found invalid there. Another Independent candidate Venugopala Reddy ran down with 10 votes.

The polling for the total nine MLC seats was held on March 13. While the counting of four MLC seats from local body authorities was completed within an hour of commencement of the process, the counting for votes for two teachers’ constituencies and three graduate constituencies was under way.

According to sources, the counting of votes in Teachers’ constituencies and Graduates’ constituencies might continue for another 36 hours, running well into Friday. There was a stiff contest in all the five segments.

...
Tags: ysrc party, ap mlc elections, andhra pradesh graduates mlc polls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

Teachers’ MLC: No candidate gets required votes in first preference
Telangana: All set for counting of votes for Teachers MLC polls
MLC poll results in north Andhra conditional to final HC verdict
Graduates’ MLC election: Re-polling peaceful at two centres in Tirupati

Latest From Nation

MRO R.P. Jyoti was booked by the police for colluding with a realtor to sell government land as private plots. (DC Image)

Central agencies take note of land fraud

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy presented the agri-allied Budget in the State Legislative Assembly. (Image source: Twitter))

AP presents agri-allied budget of ₹41,436 crore

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy addresses a meeting in Bodhan on Thursday night. Party leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav, Md Shabbir Ali and P. Sudarshan Reddy are seen. — By Arrangement

Revanth: BRS legislators looting people, hand in glove with land and sand mafia

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Behari (Image source: amzathbashasb.com)

Legislative council sees uproar with TD members raising slogans



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah in Bihar on Saturday, Nitish and Tejashwi to also hold rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP supporters at two places in Bihar on Saturday (PTI)

BJP-BRS spar over derogatory comments on women

BRS began demanding action against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for comments against MLC K. Kavitha. (DC Image)

EC team visits Karnataka to assess readiness for upcoming Assembly elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pande and Arun Goyal, Deputy Commissioners, and a team of senior officers from Election Commission of India at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo: Facebook)

Free power, education, healthcare: Kejriwal calls AAP MP's 'alternative'

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann waves at party workers during a convention, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Leaders of 16 Opposition parties met, BRS stays away

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury and members of INC in both the Houses during the CPP meeting, on the 1st day of the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->