BRS ready to face BJP, Congress in elections: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:27 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 7:27 am IST
IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao laying foundation for a Rs. 476 crore Nagamadugu lift irrigation scheme in Nizamsagar mandal of Jukkal Assembly constituency on Wednesday. (Twitter/@MinisterKTR)
 IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao laying foundation for a Rs. 476 crore Nagamadugu lift irrigation scheme in Nizamsagar mandal of Jukkal Assembly constituency on Wednesday. (Twitter/@MinisterKTR)

HYDERABAD: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, while declaring that they were not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Enforcement Directorate, said "We are ready to face BJP and Congress in the electoral battlefield and come up trumps as it will be people who will decide who was corrupt and who is honest.”

He was speaking while participating in several developmental programmes at Nizamsagar in Jukkal Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

He inaugurated a bridge across river Manjeera and laid the foundation stone for Nagamadugu lift irrigation scheme that is coming at an estimated cost of `476 crore. At a public meeting in Pitlam mandal headquarters, he came down heavily against the BJP and Modi, who is perhaps being treated as god by Gautam Adani. Modi is extending innumerable favours to his corporate friend, who, as a thanksgiving gesture, was funding BJP. Unfortunately, these funds are being used to buy or destroy opposition leaders and governments, he said.

The assurances of Andhra Pradesh bifurcation Act have not been fulfilled by the central government, he said, while citing the rail coach factory at Kazipet and Bayyaram iron ore mines.

The lives of common man have turned miserable under BJP with the price of petrol touching Rs 115 from Rs 70 and LPG cylinder price at Rs 1,200 from RS 400, he said.

‘Why should we vote for BJP and Congress? Instead give Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao a third tenure. He is the best bet for the country,” he said.

Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, minister for roads and buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, government whip Gampa Govardhan, MLAs Hanmanth Shinde and J. Surender, MP B.B. Patil, Kamareddy ZP chairperson D. Shobha, collector Jitesh V. Patil and others were present.

