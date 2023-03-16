Revanth demands JPC probe into Adani group

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Gautam Adani affairs and strongly condemned the arrest of opposition MPs in New Delhi on Wednesday. During the UPA regime, JPC probed issues like coal mines, 2G and CommonWealth Games, he said.

Speaking to reporters, the Lok Sabha member alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopting the East India Company model to loot the nation with his corporate friend Adani and reduce every Indian as a slave. He said while the global economy suffered because of Covid-19, the assets of Adani had risen by 819 percent during the period, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had always cautioned about loot by Modi’s corporate friends Mukesh Ambani and Adani, Reddy said.

‘Why has the BJP government prevented Congress leaders while they were complaining to the Enforcement Directorate against Adani’, he asked.

It marks a black day for democracy as BJP has suppressed the voice of 18 opposition parties, he said.

The central government is trying to protect one corporate entity while putting the lives of crores of people at risk, Reddy said.

The Congress leader slammed the BRS government for preventing a Congress team led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from submitting a memorandum to the Governor on the Adani issue.

Reacting to minister K.T. Rama Rao comments, Reddy said that he was ready for debate on developments taken up by the previous Congress government and the BRS government. He and his father should realise that they occupied top positions only after the Congress government magnanimously granted Telangana state, he said. Otherwise KTR would have worked as a maid in the USA, he said. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy met elders of Muslim community at his camp. He walked through Dubba, Hamalwadi, Devi road, Pusalagally, Gole Hanuman and reached Nehru Park, where he addressed the public.