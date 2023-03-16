  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 16 Mar 2023 Revanth demands JPC ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth demands JPC probe into Adani group

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:18 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 7:37 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy with students in Nizamabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)
 TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy with students in Nizamabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Gautam Adani affairs and strongly condemned the arrest of opposition MPs in New Delhi on Wednesday. During the UPA regime, JPC probed issues like coal mines, 2G and CommonWealth Games, he said.

Speaking to reporters, the Lok Sabha member alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopting the East India Company model to loot the nation with his corporate friend Adani and reduce every Indian as a slave. He said while the global economy suffered because of Covid-19, the assets of Adani had risen by 819 percent during the period, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had always cautioned about loot by Modi’s corporate friends Mukesh Ambani and Adani, Reddy said.

‘Why has the BJP government prevented Congress leaders while they were complaining to the Enforcement Directorate against Adani’, he asked.

It marks a black day for democracy as BJP has suppressed the voice of 18 opposition parties, he said.

The central government is trying to protect one corporate entity while putting the lives of crores of people at risk, Reddy said.

The Congress leader slammed the BRS government for preventing a Congress team led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from submitting a memorandum to the Governor on the Adani issue.

Reacting to minister K.T. Rama Rao comments, Reddy said that he was ready for debate on developments taken up by the previous Congress government and the BRS government. He and his father should realise that they occupied top positions only after the Congress government magnanimously granted Telangana state, he said. Otherwise KTR would have worked as a maid in the USA, he said. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy met elders of Muslim community at his camp. He walked through Dubba, Hamalwadi, Devi road, Pusalagally, Gole Hanuman and reached Nehru Park, where he addressed the public.

 

...
Tags: a revanth reddy, nizamabad, ‘haath se haath se jodo’ yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Revanth’s statements kick up a storm
R&B ministry pocketed Rs 50 cr from Martyrs Memorial, alleges Revanth
Revanth promises pro-farmer policies, slams BRS, BJP for neglecting farmers

Latest From Nation

Telangna Congress affairs in-charge Manikrao Thakre will flag off Bhatti Vikramarka’s yatra. –– DC File Image

Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra from today

VMC has won Silver in SKOCH Awards 2022 for effective implementation of

VMC wins Silver in SKOCH Awards 2022

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)

President's six-day visit to Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep begins today

YSR Congress Party rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy protests showing placard soutside the Assembly premises at Velagapudi in Guntur District on Wednesday. (DC)

YSRC rebel MLA protests with placard in assembly



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS general secretary says India is a 'Hindu Rashtra'

Senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on the Sangh, and asked him to be more responsible. (File Photo: PTI)

MLC polls held peacefully in Andhra Pradesh; counting on Thursday

TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah told the media that YSR Congress MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay were allowed inside the polling booth while their party leaders who questioned it were taken into custody by the police. — Representational Image/DC

Free power, education, healthcare: Kejriwal calls AAP MP's 'alternative'

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann waves at party workers during a convention, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shah in Bihar on Saturday, Nitish and Tejashwi to also hold rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP supporters at two places in Bihar on Saturday (PTI)

BJP-BRS spar over derogatory comments on women

BRS began demanding action against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for comments against MLC K. Kavitha. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->