Nation Politics 16 Mar 2023 Democracy and consti ...
Nation, Politics

Democracy and constitution in danger: V Hanumantha Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2023, 8:53 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 8:53 am IST
Hyderabad: Alleging that the opposition was being considered a non-entity by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, senior Congress leader, V. Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday said the country has come to a stage where democracy is under threat and the constitution was not being implemented in letter and spirit.

After a failed attempt to meet Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to submit a memorandum demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe against Gautam Adani, Rao said that he symbolically ‘handed it over’ to the Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund.

Rao, accompanied by some other party leaders who went to the Raj Bhavan, said “we would have submitted the representation to the Governor. Her absence at Raj Bhavan signifies disregard to the Constitution. Hence, in a symbolic gesture, I submitted my representation at the statue of the Constitution’s architect questioning why his Constitution was not being implemented.”

On the demand for a JPC probe, Rao alleged that there was deep understanding between Modi and Adani, hence the sufferings of the common man. “Modi is a supporter of the rich, while the poor continue to suffer. With clear support of Modi, people like Adani get richer. They get thousands of crores in loans, while the common man struggles to even get a couple lakhs,” he lamented.

Tags: v. hanumantha rao, mr narendra modi, dr tamilisai soundararajan, gautam adani, dr br ambedkar, tank bund
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


