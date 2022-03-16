Nation Politics 16 Mar 2022 Navjot Sidhu resigns ...
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Published Mar 16, 2022, 10:45 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 10:45 am IST
The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle
 Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party's Punjab chief.

The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle.

 

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation , his tweet read.

Following the party's drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers. 

