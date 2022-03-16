Nation Politics 16 Mar 2022 KCR pooh-poohs BJP&# ...
KCR pooh-poohs BJP's double engine growth claims, says TS grew faster than UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Under BJP, Unemployment rate has gone up from 4.7 per cent to 7.11 per cent, and over 5 lakh industrial units have been shut down, said KCR
Chief Minister. Chandrashekar Rao has slammed the BJP over its slogan of "double-engine" growth – a scenario of higher growth when the same party is in power in the state and at the Centre. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister. Chandrashekar Rao has slammed the BJP over its slogan of "double-engine" growth – a scenario of higher growth when the same party is in power in the state and at the Centre. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has slammed the BJP over its slogan of "double-engine" growth – a scenario of higher growth when the same party is in power in the state and at the Centre. This, the CM said, was a myth.

Comparing the statistics of Uttar Pradesh and Telangana on GDP and per capital income, he said this belied the claim of such a double-engine growth though the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Speaking in the assembly on Tuesday, Rao said the 'single-engine government' in Telangana had performed better than the
'double engine government' in Uttar Pradesh in several spheres.

"The per capita income of Telangana is Rs 2.78 lakh while that of
Uttar Pradesh is only Rs 71,000. Do you know where Uttar Pradesh ranks among states in growth rate? The last but one," he said amid slogans of "Shame, shame" by TRS MLAs.

He said in Uttar Pradesh, from 2017 to 2021, when the BJP held power in both the state and the Centre, its “double engine growth rate” was 25.69 per cent while single-engine Telangana's growth rate was 55.46 per cent. "This is not a double-engine. This is terrible engine," he remarked.

 

Rao came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of killing the spirit of federalism and increasing communal frenzy among the people. He warned that communal madness will harm the country as it will stop development, investments, industries and jobs.

Rao said all state legislatures should debate and condemn the policies being adopted by the Centre to take away the powers of the states. He said though the Constitution described India as a union of states, the Centre was damaging the federal setup.

Citing statistics, he said the country's economic performance under BJP rule has been disastrous. The growth rate has come down to 6 per cent from 8 per cent during the UPA rule, the unemployment rate has gone up from 4.7 per cent to 7.11 per cent, and over 5 lakh industrial units have been shut down.

 

"Only communalism and mob attacks have increased," the CM alleged and warned that if this continued, the country will be in danger.

