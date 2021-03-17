Nagarjunasagar bypoll on April 17

The bypoll for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA from the ruling TRS, Nomula Narasimhaiah. — (Representational Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said the Nagarjunasagar byelection will be held on April 17.

The counting of votes would be held on May 2, following which the results will be announced. The bypoll for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA from the ruling TRS, Nomula Narasimhaiah.

According to the ECI, a gazette notification for the polls would be released on March 23, the last date of filing nominations would be March 30, scrutiny of nominations would done on March 31, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature would on April 3. The polling would take place on April 17 and the counting would be on May 2.

The entire election process should be completed by May 4. The ECI also issued the bypoll schedule for a Parliamentary constituency each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, along with 14 Assembly constituencies across 11 states.