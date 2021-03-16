Nation Politics 16 Mar 2021 Increased poll perce ...
Increased poll percent raises hopes of candidates in Warangal graduate MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2021, 8:09 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2021, 8:56 am IST
While political parties had been expecting polling to be between 50–60 percent, 76.35 percent of graduates exercised their franchise
KHAMMAM: High voting percentage in Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduate MLC elections has surprised many poll experts. What made a high number of graduate voters go to polling booths is the question doing rounds.

While political parties had been expecting polling to be between 50–60 percent, 76.35 percent of graduates exercised their franchise. Of total 5.05 voters, 3.85 lakh voted. A candidate has to get 1.93 lakh votes to win the constituency with the first preference votes.

 

It seems there are no chances of such a win in the present elections. Counting of second preference votes may become inevitable. The highest poll percent in the constituency has thus raised the hopes of many candidates.

TJS candidate M. Kodandaram said, “I hope the increased percentage of polling will favour me”. In Wyra of Khammam district, there are reports that many graduate voters turned out in favour of Congress candidate Ramulu Naik.
E. Venkateswara Rao, a poll expert said, “There are various interesting factors in the polling. Many graduate voters stood two hours in the queues to cast their votes. It indicates that the result will be different than the previous one”.

 

The poll percentage was 80 percent in Yadradri-Bhongiri, 82 percent in Siddipet and 83.37 in Janagoan district. Political activist K. Ramnarayana said this represents dissent with the government among graduate voters.

However, TRS candidate Palla Rajeswara Reddy declared, “I have my own calculations. I will win the elections with a massive majority”.
Teenmar Mallanna is also hoping increased poll percentage may favour to him.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam


