AP Ministers, MLAs, collectors, SPs told to visit one constituency every day

VIJAYAWADA: Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to ensure that the works on the first phase of the Nadu Nedu in schools are completed by March 31.

During a review with the district collectors, SPs and officials in the Spandana programme on Tuesday, the chief minister said ten types of facilities are being provided in schools through Nadu- Nedu and added that the paint works in the schools must be taken care of. He said Anganwadi centers are being revamped as YSR Pre Primary Schools under Nadu Nedu.

The CM gave a list of the welfare activities to be implemented in April. The Jagananna Vidyakanuka scheme will be implemented on April 9 and the volunteers across the state would be felicitated on April 13. The ministers, MLAs, collectors and SPs should visit one constituency every day and felicitate the volunteers with awards of Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra.

He said the YSR Zero Interest scheme for farmers would be implemented on April 16 and the same scheme for DWACRA women would commence on April 20. He said the Jagananna Vasati Devena would be implemented on April 27.

The CM said the state government has laid special focus on children below six years and on pre-primary schools. He asked the officials to focus attention on identifying land for construction of permanent buildings and also on training for Anganwadi teachers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has been setting up one medical college along with a nursing college in each parliamentary constituency. Officials must speedily complete the process of identification and acquisition of land for these colleges. The state government is taking steps to start construction of medical colleges in six places -- Pulivendula, Piduguralla, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Adoni and Machilipatnam -- in April.

The CM said multipurpose facility centers are being set up under RBKs and 0.5 to 1 acre of land is required for each facility centre. He asked officials to identify the land and hand it over to the concerned department.

Facilities such as godowns, cold storages, and drying platforms should be provided at village level for ensuring better price to farmers. Officials must identify 10-15 acres of land in each constituency and the land would be used for food processing. Officials must create a special cell for the acquisition of the required land for National Highways projects.

He said insurance will be paid on April 6 to nominees of 12,039 people who have died naturally or in accidents, whose families are not enrolled in banks. He asked officials to arrange special DCC meetings to ensure every eligible person is benefitted through the Jagananna Thodu scheme.

The CM asked the district collectors of East Godavari and West Godavari to be well-prepared to ensure supply of irrigation water to every acre and they must co-ordinate these matters with water resources officials.

He said procurement of Rabi crop has been started and officials must ensure efficient use of the CM APP in crop procurement. He said that the 1907 call center should work efficiently. The registration process for procurement of paddy should be completed and the list of farmers who have completed e cropping should be displayed for social audit under each RBK. MSP should be displayed in RBKs and officials must ensure the crops are procured at farm gates.