Supreme Court to hear Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plea for holding floor test today

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 8:47 am IST
Chouhan moved the Apex Court seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath-led government to undertake floor test
 Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others seeking a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly amidst the ongoing political crisis in the state.
On Tuesday, the top court while hearing the petition, had issued notices to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati among others.

A division bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice Hemant Gupta had issued notice to the Chief Minister, Speaker, principal secretary of Assembly, state of Madhya Pradesh and Governor and slated the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

 

While appearing for the BJP leaders, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the floor test is required in the matter. The petition sought a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning from the party as well as from the state legislative Assembly.

The resignation of these many MLAs has left the Kamal Nath government below the majority mark. The developments happened after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress and joined the BJP.

The petitioners have said that they are approaching the apex court as the respondents, Speaker and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, have violated the constitutional principles and have "deliberately and willfully defied the directions issued by the Governor on March 14", requiring the Chief Minister to prove his majority on the floor of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which met on Monday morning for the Budget session was adjourned till March 26, immediately after the Governor's address, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath directing him to conduct the floor test on March 17.

...
Tags: cm shivraj singh chouhan, kamal nath floor test, supreme court of india, madhya pradesh political crisis
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


