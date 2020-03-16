 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: South Africa set to close borders
Nation, Politics

Maintain dignity of democracy: MP governor in Assembly ahead of floor test

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare
 Twitter image

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday finished his customary address to the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Budget session within a minute and left the House.

Before leaving the House, the governor urged the legislators to follow the Constitutional traditions, maintain dignity of democracy and act peacefully in the current situation prevailing in the state.

 

Earlier, MLAs of the ruling Congress and opposition BJP arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Monday morning for the Budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test.

Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare.

These masks were provided by the state Assembly Secretariat as announced earlier by Speaker NP Prajapati.

Prominent members who reached the House included Chief Minister Kamal Nath, BJP vice president and MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and others.

The Assembly session began after recitation of Vande Mataram. MLAs also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The MLAs of the BJP reached the Assembly in three separate buses along with senior party leaders. They had landed in Bhopal from Manesar in Haryana at around 2 am.

The governor on Saturday night directed the chief minister to seek a trust vote in view of 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress resigning from the party on March 10.

