 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: Bahrain records first death
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Nation Politics 16 Mar 2020 Andhra Pradesh CM Y ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan recommends paracetamol for coronavirus

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
Opposition targets Jagan; calls him "ignorant" about coronavirus
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI)
 Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI)

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on a press conference on Sunday, commented that Paracetamol is the only medication for Covid-19 coronavirus.

He further slammed the state election commissioner’s decision to postpone local body elections in the state, conducted and alleged that the Election Commission was acting at the behest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

 

The CM’s comment has got the opposition raving, saying that he (Jagan) is behaving "ignorantly" and "irresponsibly" on the issue of coronavirus.

Further into the conference, the CM said that Covid-19 is lethal for those who have comorbid conditions including blood pressure, asthma and kidney diseases.

"There is no need to panic about Coronavirus. Its impact is majorly on senior citizens aged above 60 years. It is dangerous to those suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, asthma and kidney diseases. For others, it is not so much dangerous. Paracetamol is the only medication for coronavirus," Reddy said on Sunday.

"In case anybody coming from foreign countries is found suffering from cough, cold and fever, bleaching powder should be sprayed on their belongings and things they use.The government is creating awareness on such precautions," he added.

The opposition has targeted Reddy on his statement about the State Election Commission, saying the chief minister is behaving "ignorantly" and "irresponsibly" on the issue of coronavirus.

"While Telangana CM had changed his stand and closed shops and theatres in his state, Jagan Reddy is speaking as if there is no need for any panic. This CM is behaving ignorantly and irresponsibly," said Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh has reported one case of coronavirus. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across India has risen to 110.

...
Tags: chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu, coronavirus (covid-19), ap state election commission
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Related Stories

Chandrababu reacts to Jagan's 'paracetamol for coronavirus' remarks
India coronavirus cases climb to 110
Odisha man who returned from Italy tests positive for coronavirus

Latest From Nation

The patient is now admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital. (PTI)

Corona suspect violate quarantine protocol, injured in road accident

Passengers landing at the Kolkata airport wear masks in the wake of the coronavirus scare. (PTI)

Passengers at Kolkata airport to be subjected to standard operating procedure

The tiger was sighted wandering around few places where many cattle were found dead.

Darted tiger dies on the way to rehabilitation centre in Mysuru

Representational Image (PTI)

Online conman siphons Rs 1.5L from PSU staffer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

This takes away my right as MP: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks to media, at Parlaiment in New Delhi. (Image- PTI)

Chandrababu reacts to Jagan's 'paracetamol for coronavirus' remarks

PTi file photo

Supreme Court to hear Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plea for holding floor test tomorrow

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI file photo)

Chandrababu Naidu for fresh elections to Andhra Pradesh local bodies

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)

No floor test, MP House adjourned till March 26

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with Congress party MLAs during the budget session of state assembly, in Bhopal on Monday. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham