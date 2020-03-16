 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: Bahrain records first death
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Nation Politics 16 Mar 2020 Chandrababu Naidu fo ...
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu for fresh elections to Andhra Pradesh local bodies

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 1:17 pm IST
Naidu accused the ruling party of misusing their power to announce unanimous winners
TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)
 TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday demanded fresh elections to the local bodies in Andhra Pradesh.

A press note from the TDP read, "TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for conducting fresh elections for Andhra Pradesh local bodies in order to ensure a level playing field to the candidates of all opposition parties on a par with the ruling (YSR Congress Party) YSRCP."

 

Naidu accused Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy of disrespecting and attacking State Election Commission instead of realizing the immediate need to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

"Naidu asked whether it would be democratic to get 69.80 per cent MPTC posts declared as unanimously won by YSRCP in Kadapa district. In Chittoor district, 37.40 per cent MPTCs were declared unanimous in favour of YSRCP. Jagan Reddy, his ministers, and MLAs misused their power to get 20 per cent to 70 per cent seats unanimous by disqualifying opposition candidates," the press note read.

Naidu demanded that fresh elections should be conducted in Andhra Pradesh under the supervision of the Central Election Commission because of the inability of the SEC to ensure a free and fair election.

"In the past few days, the SEC could not take effective steps to control YSRCP leaders and the police who used physical threats to tear nomination papers of opposition candidates and also terrorized rival candidates into withdrawing their nominations at many places," it read.

Stating that the Andhra Pradesh Police have "proved to be unreliable" under the present conditions, Naidu stressed for deployment of Central Reserved Police Force and Central paramilitary forces for the conduct of elections.

...
Tags: ysr congress party (ysrcp), telugu desam party(tdp), chandrababu naidu, chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, state election commission (sec), ap local body polls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan recommends paracetamol for coronavirus
Andhra Pradesh local body elections postponed for six weeks
Chandrababu reacts to Jagan's 'paracetamol for coronavirus' remarks
20 samples return negative for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Latest From Nation

The patient is now admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital. (PTI)

Corona suspect violate quarantine protocol, injured in road accident

Passengers landing at the Kolkata airport wear masks in the wake of the coronavirus scare. (PTI)

Passengers at Kolkata airport to be subjected to standard operating procedure

The tiger was sighted wandering around few places where many cattle were found dead.

Darted tiger dies on the way to rehabilitation centre in Mysuru

Representational Image (PTI)

Online conman siphons Rs 1.5L from PSU staffer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Chandrababu reacts to Jagan's 'paracetamol for coronavirus' remarks

PTi file photo

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan recommends paracetamol for coronavirus

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI)

No floor test, MP House adjourned till March 26

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with Congress party MLAs during the budget session of state assembly, in Bhopal on Monday. PTI photo

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Speaker to decide on trust vote amid virus scare

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath leaves for the cabinet meeting, in Bhopal on Sunday. PTI

J&K statehood will be restored at an early opportunity: Amit Shah assured Bukhari

Union home minister Amit Shah during a meeting with a delegation from J&K’s newly formed Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham