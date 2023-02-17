Thakre pulls up Congress leaders on yatra

Hyderabad: After realising that the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra has not yet started in at least 50 Assembly constituencies, AICC incharge Manickrao Thakre on Thursday took to task the party incharges and demanded a thorough report on the campaign's progress as well as the status of the initiative in each of their respective Parliamentary constituencies.

Only half of the senior vice-presidents in charge of two parliamentary constituencies and vice-presidents in charge of one Parliamentary constituency attended a review meeting held by Thakre on Wednesday at the party's headquarters in Gandhi Bhavan.

Upset over this, Thakre had summoned the inchrages to attend the review meeting on Friday. “Taking serious note of the issue, Thakre summoned those absent to Friday's meeting. As only five to six of the leaders visited their constituencies, they have been asked to submit a report within a week," said PCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Under the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, for instance, only Goshamahal has begun the campaign, while the remaining six constituencies have not yet begun, while in the Secunderabad Parliamentary, only half of the Assembly constituencies, including Khairatabad, Nampally and Amberpet, have begun their campaign.

While some attendees at Wednesday's meeting felt that the whole blame for laxity was placed on vice-presidents and senior vice-presidents, five working presidents were supposed to lead the campaign, as they were each assigned three to four Parliamentary constituencies.

Besides Mahesh Kumar Goud, who visited Chevella and Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituencies, other working presidents M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jagga Reddy, J. Geetha Reddy and Mohd. Azharuddin has yet to kick-start their campaigns. Anjan Kumar who met Thakre promised that he would be taking up the campaign shortly.

MLA T. Jagga Reddy has been allotted Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Mahbubabad, Khammam, while former minister J. Geetha Reddy given Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir. Among former MPs Anjan Kumar Yadav was assigned Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Warangal, while Mohd. Azharuddin was assigned Adilabad, Peddapalli, Malkajgiri and Mahesh Kumar Goud was assigned Medak, Chevella and Mahabubnagar.“Thakre reprimanded the incharges questioning as to why they had failed to visit and review the progress in their respective constituencies till now. He also asked the leaders to report him in case of failure of coordination by local DCC presidents or mandal incharges,” informed sources.