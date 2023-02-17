Chandrababu must stay in AP, not Hyderabad demands TD activist

A party worker asks TD Chief N.Chandrababu Naidu to stay in AP at a meeting in Jaggampeta on Thursday. (Image By Arrangement)

Kakinada: Former chief minister and Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu faced an awkward moment on Thursday when a party activist urged him to stay in Andhra Pradesh along with his family members, and not in Hyderabad anymore.

When the party activist made the plea, somebody from the back added, “Yes, including Devansh,” the grandson of Chandrababu.

Chandrababu was at an interaction session with the TD cadre in Jaggampeta constituency party cadre. Cluster incharge of Jaggampeta H. Prashant Kumar alias Kannababu said, while speaking at the meet, that “Chandrababu should stay in Andhra Pradesh.”

“It is our request, hope and demand that you stay in Andhra Pradesh’’. Other party members also supported the plea in one voice.

Chandrababu Naidu, a bit embarrassed, merely nodded his head.

Later, Kannababu told Deccan Chronicle, “When I am speak in support of the Telugu Desam, the YSRC men tell me, ‘Let first your leader (Chandrababu Naidu) come and stay along with his family members in Andhra Pradesh. Then he can speak up for Amaravati as our capital.’ So, I placed the demand before Chandrababu himself.’’

Some TD members at the meet said all the family members including Lokesh and his son Devansh should stay in Andhra Pradesh to give a boost to the party.

Speaking at a party meeting in Jaggampeta on Thursday, Naidu announced a new TD initiative styled as “Sadhikaritha Gruha Saradhi (empowered housing leader) for every 30 families in the state, and said the present section in-charges would be treated as Gruha Saradhis.”

The YSRC had appointed such Gruha Saradhis for every 50 families.

Naidu said that he would give directions from time to time on what Gruha Saradhis would do. The Gruha Saradhis should instill confidence among the people on dependability of the Telugu Desam and its work for the society. At the same time, they should explain the ruling YSRC’s anti-people activities.”

He said a Gruha Sadikara Saradhi wing would be set up in every constituency and the wing would see the welfare of every family. “There is no truth in the vicious propaganda by the YSRC that the TD would abolish all the welfare schemes,” he said.

Naidu said NTR founded the TD with the slogan of welfare and TD is the address to welfare. “NT Rama Rao always used to say that the society is the temple’ and the poor are our Gods. The Gruha Saradhis should take the slogan to the people,” Naidu said.

He said, “Investors are not coming forward to set up industries due to a lack of credibility to the present Chief Minister (Jagan Mohan Reddy). The hills in East Godavari are vanishing due to the exploitation by the sand mafia. Jagan vanished from Rishikonda in Visakhapatnam and covered it with a green mat.”

He called upon the party cadre to send Jagan Mohan Reddy to his home in the coming elections.

Naidu reached Peddapuram through a road-show Thursday night and he mocked Jagan by cracking jokes’ and criticising him. He said that during Jagan’s rule, the prices of 45 varieties of essential commodities have increased. Spurious liquor is sold in AP, which will damage the organs of the human body.”

The former CM said all the hillock areas including Peddapuram have vanished. He exhorted women handle Jagan as he was robbing women. “I do not want to promote my personal interests, I am fighting for the people and safeguard the state’s future.”

Naidu said unemployed youths want him to be chief minister in the hope that they would get employment. Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and Boddu Venkata Ramana were present.