Public meeting by Modi on the anvil: Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: BJP state president, MP Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that the party will hold a massive public meeting in Telangana to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders to mark the culmination of the ongoing 11,000 street-corner meetings.

He was speaking to reporters at Roopkhanpet village of Parigi in Vikarabad district after attending a street-corner meeting.

Sanjay said there has been a huge response to the meetings aimed at exposing the failures of the BRS government besides taking the welfare schemes initiated by the Modi government at the Centre to the people.

“We are going to hold 11,000 street-corner meetings. Subsequently, public rallies would be held in every Assembly constituency headquarters, followed by similar rallies in the 10 erstwhile district headquarters,” he said.

As a culmination of all these meetings and rallies, a massive state-level public meeting would be held, the venue of which would be decided later. “We are planning to invite the Prime Minister and other top BJP leaders for the same,” Bandi said.

Sanjay accused the BRS government of not fulfilling the promises made to Parigi and other surrounding areas, including providing irrigation to one lakh acres of parched lands through Palamur-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme.

“Except for the funds released by the Modi government, the gram panchayats have not been getting a single rupee from the state government. The sarpanches are forced to end life for non-clearance of pending Bills by the state government,” he alleged.

Earlier, addressing a street-corner meeting, Bandi said the Chief Minister, who had welcomed his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann and took him around Konda Pochamma Sagar, had forgotten the fact that many of the farmers

who had given away their lands for the project were yet to get rehabilitation and resettlement package.

Stating that the Chief Minister had completely ruined the state by pushing it into a debt trap of Rs 5 lakh crore, Sanjay wondered how the Chief Minister would implement the promises when he was not able to pay even salaries to his employees on time. “If he is voted to power again, he will resort to borrowing another Rs 5 lakh crore,” he alleged.