  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 16 Feb 2023 Kanna quits BJP afte ...
Nation, Politics

Kanna quits BJP after long tiff with Veerraju

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2023, 12:53 am IST
Left: BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana quit the party on Thursday after a long tiff with, (right) state party chief Somu Veerraju.(Photo: Twitter)
 Left: BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana quit the party on Thursday after a long tiff with, (right) state party chief Somu Veerraju.(Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana quit the party on Thursday after a long tiff with state party chief Somu Veerraju.

The former state BJP chief alleged that Veerraju subjected him to humiliation by resort to politics of revenge and corruption. He held a meeting with his supporters at his residence in Guntur and made the announcement thereafter.

In a letter to BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Lakshminarayana said, “I hereby submit my resignation from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect due to personal reasons and compulsions.”

The BJP senior leader had been removed from the post of AP chief to accommodate Somu Veerraju. Since then, he has been targeting Veerraju on every available opportunity and finding fault with him for “failing to lead the party property.” He was also critical of Veerraju for his “failure” to maintain good relationship with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Notably, the central BJP leadership had issued a gag order to him, when his criticism of Veerraju went beyond “tolerable levels” in recent times.

He told the media curtly, “I am not happy with the party being headed by Somu Veerraju. He is subjecting me to humiliation. If any party leader meets me, he will target him or her immediately. I can no longer tolerate such an indifference towards me and my supporters by Veerraju. Hence I have decided to quit the party.

I will meet my supporters and decide on my future course of action. I have not yet decided to join another party and whether to contest in the next polls and from where.”

Meanwhile, hints are that he is likely to join the Jana Sena but a problem is that Jana Sena is allied to the BJP in the state.

...
Tags: bjp national executive, kanna lakshminarayana, somu veerraju, bjp president j.p. nadda, jana sena party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, son of Aurobindo Pharma founder P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy, is key partner in South Group, the biggest cartel benefiting from the Delhi liquor scam, the ED said. (Photo by arrangement)

CBI court rejects bail for Sarath Chandra Reddy, Abhishek

Massive crowd seen on the last day of Numaish at Nampally. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Numaish attracted nearly 23 lakh visitors this year

All Shiva temples including the Pancharama Kshetras and Srisailam have been decorated and illuminated and queue lines set up. (DC File Photo)

Elaborate arrangements for Maha Shivaratri festival

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. (DC File photo)

Y.S. Viveka’s wife and daughter against bail to murder accused



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders will face crackdown after Raipur meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)

Public meeting by Modi on the anvil: Bandi Sanjay

BJP state president, MP Bandi Sanjay said there has been a huge response to the meetings aimed at exposing the failures of the BRS government. (Photo: Twitter/@bandisanjay_bjp)

Rahul Gandhi kickstarts Wayanad constituency visit, meets tribal family

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Punjab CM Mann to tour Siddipet district today with KCR

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will undertake a tour to Siddipet district along with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and study the development works undertaken in Siddipet district. (Photo: Twitter @BhagwantMann)

From Chandra Shekhar to Rahul, road politicians took to capture people's imagination

Advani's Bharat Uday Yatra highlighted India's achievements under the reign of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It did not pay the expected electoral dividend as the BJP suffered defeat in Lok Sabha polls and the UPA-I came to power. — DC Archives
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->