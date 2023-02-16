  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 16 Feb 2023 Asad on SC order: Hy ...
Nation, Politics

Asad on SC order: Hyderabad cricket glory will return

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 16, 2023, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 7:17 am IST
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says ties with BRS not strained, hails KCR for TS development. (Photo: Twitter)
 Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says ties with BRS not strained, hails KCR for TS development. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of appointing former Supreme Court judge Justice L. Nageshwara Rao to "sort out the mess" in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and expressed the hope that the single-member panel appointed by the court will hold the association elections at the earliest.

A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice S.K. Kaul, Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Aravind Kumar on Tuesday observed that Justice Rao would be suitable to be appointed to head the single-member committee at the HCA, while directing it HCA to extend required assistance to Justice Rao.

The Hyderabad MP claimed that the change would restore the former glory of cricket in Hyderabad, since deserving young people would get the opportunity to represent. " “It’s a good decision. Hyderabad’s young talented cricketers who were unable to get through will now get a chance. Cricketers who are meritorious, based on their performance, will get through. The Hyderabad cricket team would once again reach the heights and reclaim its former glory,” he remarked.

Asad denied that there was a strain in the relationship with the BRS and accused the media of attempting to foment “misunderstanding” between him and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “I have the utmost regard for the CM, and also met KTR while the Assembly was in session. The entire Telangana region, particularly Hyderabad, experienced good development under the ruling party. However, more needs to be done. Our party hopes that the ruling party will fulfil promises, and we have been raising the issues of public concern in the Assembly),” he remarked.

When asked about his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi's claim that the MIM would contest in 50 seats, Asaduddin responded that the party would make the "right decision at the appropriate time".  "Our party will take the right decision at an appropriate time since the elections are yet to be announced,” he said.

Asaduddin ridiculed speculations that the BRS and the Congress may forge an alliance for the upcoming elections by stating that the party that started the "Haath se Haath jodo" campaign first adapt to its own philosophy internally before reaching out to the general public. “Where is the Congress party? The leaders of the party are on the verge of joining other parties. When it comes to joining hands, they have failed to embrace this message in its true essence and meaning, within their own party,” he mocked.

On the ongoing row over the BBC documentary, Asad said that he stands by the Editor’s Guild, while citing the Press Club of India observation that “‘freedom of press” was of utmost importance. “I hope that the BBC will continue to show the truth to the people. The BJP leaders who are questioning its credibility) were the ones who were quoted as saying that BBC had provided them a chance to know the events during the Emergency period,” he pointed out.

...
Tags: aimim chief owaisi, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), chief minister k chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Political buzz as Congress leaders meet Akbaruddin Owaisi
Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Latest From Nation

The management of the consultancy attempted to transport the victims by what is called the ‘Donkey Process’ from Serbia to Poland. (Representational image/ Wikipedia)

'Donkey process': Trafficking from Serbia to Poland

HC directed state government to appoint new public prosecutor on appeals pertaining to Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat bomb blasts. (Representional Image: DC)

Appoint public prosecutor immediately, HC to govt

The CM's 69th birthday celebration being organised on a grand scale will be led by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Thrill City in Necklace Road. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

69-kg cake readied for 69th birthday of KCR

Officials rule out load-shedding in summer. (AFP file photo)

Unscheduled power cuts haunt people



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders will face crackdown after Raipur meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)

J-K wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul(Eds: with file pix)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, (PTI file Photo/Kamal Singh)

PM Modi calls Congress, Left poll pact in Tripura unholy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during roadshow ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, in Gomati district on Saturday, (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi faces action over his 'baseless' remarks on PM

The government said on Monday that action would be taken on the privilege notice sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AP)

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi displays a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with industrialist Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->