Nation Politics 16 Feb 2022 Tamil Nadu: DMK cand ...
Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu: DMK candidate dies; civic poll cancelled

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 3:59 pm IST
On learning about the death, the Election Department of the district postponed the poll
Ayyappan (51) undertook hectic campaigning till Tuesday night. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
 Ayyappan (51) undertook hectic campaigning till Tuesday night. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Erode: A DMK candidate constesting from Athani, Anthiyur Taluk, died of a heart attack on Wednesday. So, the local body election for the Athani Town panchayat (3rd ward) has been postponed, said officials.

Ayyappan (51) undertook hectic campaigning till Tuesday night. He then went home and took rest. This morning, he developed heart pain and died on the way to a government hospital after being referred to it by doctors of a private facility.

 

On learning about the death, the Election Department of the district postponed the poll and said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission would announce a fresh date for the election.

...
Tags: tamil nadu civic polls
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Erode


Latest From Nation

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Govt asks states to review, amend additional COVID-19 restrictions

A devotee along with her daughter sits on a scale to buy jaggery in a quantity equal to her weight to worship tribal deities ahead of the Medaram Jatara festival, at a wholesale shop in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

Mega tribal festival 'Medaram Jatara' begins in Telangana

KCR recently called for political forces to come together to

KCR to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Feb 20

A school teacher lights candles to pay tribute to music composer Bappi Lahiri. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, actor Chiranjeevi condole Bappi Lahiri's demise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assam to change names of places to match culture, traditions: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at a meeting in Warangal. (Photo: DC/File)

Poll politics in UP heats up as Ashish Mishra Teni out of jail

Ashish Mishra Teni released on bail (PTI)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Stalin, Dhankar in war of words; WB Guv says TN CM's remark harsh, not fact based

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (left) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Image)

KCR ups attack on PM Modi over hijab row

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->