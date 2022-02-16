Nation Politics 16 Feb 2022 KCR to meet Maharash ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Feb 20

ANI
Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 3:27 pm IST
This comes after Thackeray extended support to KCR's call for unity among non-BJP CM's
KCR recently called for political forces to come together to "oust" the BJP from power. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be meeting his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20.

This comes after Thackeray extended support to KCR's call for unity among non-BJP CM's to fight the anti-federal policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

 

Chief Minister's Office Telangana, in an official statement, said, "Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20 at the invitation of CM Thackeray. Maharashtra CM has expressed his full support for the fight being waged by CM KCR for federal justice."

Recently, Chandrashekar Rao had hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined".

He called for political forces to come together to "oust" the BJP from power.

 

"The whole country is silent on the hijab issue, What will happen if this type of hatred in Karnataka is spread across the nation? Hate politics should be avoided. All the political forces in the country should unite and oust the BJP," he had said.

KCR had also said that he would play a major role in uniting political parties opposed to BJP.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


