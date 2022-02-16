KCR birthday to firm up TRS-voter link

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) is utilising the birthday of party president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao falling on February 17 to connect with the people in all the assembly constituencies across the state. "Welfare to every house, KCR to every house" is the theme of CM's birthday celebrations that started on Tuesday and would culminate on Thursday.

The party kick-started the celebrations amid fanfare across the state by organising annadaanam programmes (free food distribution to the poor and the needy).

As part of the party's outreach plans marking this occasion, when KCR will be turning 68, party leaders and workers will highlight how every household in the state has benefitted from the TRS rule and continued to benefit from KCR's welfare schemes since 2014.

The party says a majority of the households in Telangana received at least five benefits from KCR's schemes -- namely the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, free power to agriculture and Mission Bhagiratha. Flexies and pamphlets will be reached to all the villages, wards and divisions in urban local bodies. These would explain the amount of funds the people had received under various schemes and the number of people benefitted thereof. Also highlighted would be the development programmes implemented by the CM since June 2014.

Party leaders and cadre will seek the support of the people for the CM to continue with his welfare schemes and development programmes.

Following the call given by TRS working president Rama Rao to hold three-day festivities for the CM's birthday, all ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs organised free food distribution programmes on Tuesday. They distributed food, fruits, groceries and clothes at hospitals, old-age homes and orphanages across the state.

Blood donations camps will be held on Wednesday and a mass tree plantation programme and all faith prayers on Thursday.

In addition, TRS activists will undertake social service under the "Gift A Smile initiative" and donate bicycles, mopeds, scooters, sports kits, gym equipment etc to the needy.