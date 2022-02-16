Nation Politics 16 Feb 2022 KCR birthday to firm ...
Nation, Politics

KCR birthday to firm up TRS-voter link

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 16, 2022, 6:42 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 6:42 am IST
The party kick-started the celebrations amid fanfare across the state by organising annadaanam programmes
Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) is utilising the birthday of party president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao falling on February 17 to connect with the people in all the assembly constituencies across the state. "Welfare to every house, KCR to every house" is the theme of CM's birthday celebrations that started on Tuesday and would culminate on Thursday.

The party kick-started the celebrations amid fanfare across the state by organising annadaanam programmes (free food distribution to the poor and the needy).

 

As part of the party's outreach plans marking this occasion, when KCR will be turning 68, party leaders and workers will highlight how every household in the state has benefitted from the TRS rule and continued to benefit from KCR's welfare schemes since 2014.

The party says a majority of the households in Telangana received at least five benefits from KCR's schemes -- namely the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, free power to agriculture and Mission Bhagiratha. Flexies and pamphlets will be reached to all the villages, wards and divisions in urban local bodies. These would explain the amount of funds the people had received under various schemes and the number of people benefitted thereof. Also highlighted would be the development programmes implemented by the CM since June 2014.

 

Party leaders and cadre will seek the support of the people for the CM to continue with his welfare schemes and development programmes.

Following the call given by TRS working president Rama Rao to hold three-day festivities for the CM's birthday, all ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs organised free food distribution programmes on Tuesday. They distributed food, fruits, groceries and clothes at hospitals, old-age homes and orphanages across the state.

Blood donations camps will be held on Wednesday and a mass tree plantation programme and all faith prayers on Thursday.

 

In addition, TRS activists will undertake social service under the "Gift A Smile initiative" and donate bicycles, mopeds, scooters, sports kits, gym equipment etc to the needy.

...
Tags: telangana rastra samithi, chief minister k chandrashekar rao, rythu bandhu scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

the 10 people, who were working independently or as 'sleeper cells' of the banned terror group, were identified during a probe carried out by the SIA. (Representational image: ANI)

10 'overground workers' of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group arrested in J-K: Police

A health worker checks the temperature of people coming to vote during the Uttar Pradesh elections in Mooradnagar. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

COVID-19: India logs 30,615 new infections, 514 fresh fatalities

Union minister for culture and tourism G. Kishan Reddy participates in the global summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’ , organised by the ministry of culture in Hyderabad. (DC)

Role of museums in preserving heritage stressed at summit

In the second case, the Task Force teams, along with the Malakpet police, raided ‘Sree Sai Educational Consultancy’ at Malakpet and arrested nine accused. — Representational image/DC

Fake certificate racket busted; 11 held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Stalin, Dhankar in war of words; WB Guv says TN CM's remark harsh, not fact based

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (left) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Image)

KCR ups attack on PM Modi over hijab row

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

TMC on course for big win in four municipal corporations in West Bengal

Locals stand in front of a polling station after two political parties clashed during ongoing municipal elections, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->