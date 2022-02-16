Nation Politics 16 Feb 2022 If voted to power, B ...
Nation, Politics

If voted to power, BJP will merge TS with AP: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 16, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Instead of focusing on developmental activity, the BJP was trying to create a divide among the people in the name of religion, he said
Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao speaking at a public meeting at Siddapur village in Varni mandal of Nizamabad district. (Photo: Twitter)
 Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao speaking at a public meeting at Siddapur village in Varni mandal of Nizamabad district. (Photo: Twitter)

NIZAMABAD: Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao came down heavily on the BJP and said if voted to power, it would merge Telangana with Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already questioned the formation of the Telangana state, he said and urged people to decide whether they supported the BJP or not.

Rama Rao, along with minister V. Prashanth Reddy and Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, took part in several developmental programmes in Siddapur village in Varni mandal of Nizamabad district on Wednesday. Speaking at a public meeting, Rama Rao asked, “What are the BJP leaders from Telangana doing when Modi speaks against Telangana? Do we need a party like the BJP which is questioning the formation of Telangana?”

 

Instead of focusing on developmental activity, the BJP was trying to create a divide among the people in the name of religion, he said.
Telangana was the only state in the country to provide a 24-hour free power supply to the agricultural sector, he said. "Earlier, the farmers were provided with only six-hour free power supply and that too they faced frequent cuts," he said.

Rama Rao challenged the Central government to prove if it had done anything for Telangana in the last seven years. “If we ask the Centre about this, the BJP leaders are making baseless remarks against us,” he said. He lauded Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for integrated development in the Banswada Assembly constituency. In view of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's birthday, a blood donation camp was organised on the occasion.

 

Zaheerabad MP B.B. Patil, government whip Gampa Govardhan, TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, MLAs Hanumanth Shinde, Shakil, A. Jeevan Reddy, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, J. Surender, MLC V. Gangadhar Goud, Nizamabad ZP chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao, state women corporation chairperson Akula Lalitha, Nizamabad, Kamareddy district collectors C. Narayana Reddy and Jitesh V. Patil and others were present.

Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao, narendra modi, ap bifurcation, andhra-telangana dispute
Location: India, Telangana, Nizamabad


