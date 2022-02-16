Nation Politics 16 Feb 2022 Assam to change name ...
Nation, Politics

Assam to change names of places to match culture, traditions: Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI
Published Feb 16, 2022, 11:47 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 11:47 am IST
Sarma informed that a portal will be launched to invite suggestions on change of names
Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at a meeting in Warangal. (Photo: DC/File)
 Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at a meeting in Warangal. (Photo: DC/File)

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that several names of places in the state will be changed in line with the culture and traditions of the north-eastern state.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "THERE'S MUCH IN A NAME. Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition and civilisation."

 

Sarma informed that a portal will be launched to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are "contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community".

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister while speaking at the Bhoomipujan of the second medical college in Guwahati had said that certain places including Kalaphar and other towns and villages across Assam will be renamed.

"There are several names of places in Assam which people do not feel comfortable uttering and are seen derogatory to some communities. Therefore, these need to be changed," he said.

 

Sarma gave an example of Kalapahar, and said, "Kalapahar had destroyed the Kamakhya Temple. I don't see a reason why any town should be named Kalaphar. This name must be removed after due consultation with people."

In September last year, there was a huge controversy after the Assam Cabinet renamed the Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park.

This was done after Sarma met the tea tribe community who had requested for the change of the name. Later, the Chief Minister clarified that there was no tradition of naming National Parks after political leaders in Assam, but Congress had broken the tradition in the early 2000s.

 

...
Tags: himanta biswa sarma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

KCR recently called for political forces to come together to

KCR to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Feb 20

A school teacher lights candles to pay tribute to music composer Bappi Lahiri. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, actor Chiranjeevi condole Bappi Lahiri's demise

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala budget to be presented on March 11

Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kerala HC sets aside TDB permission to Delhi-based trust to hold 'Ramkatha' at Pamba



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Poll politics in UP heats up as Ashish Mishra Teni out of jail

Ashish Mishra Teni released on bail (PTI)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Stalin, Dhankar in war of words; WB Guv says TN CM's remark harsh, not fact based

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (left) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Image)

KCR ups attack on PM Modi over hijab row

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->