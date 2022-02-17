Anti-BJP front: KCR to meet Uddav on February 20

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will meet his Maharashtra counterpart and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20 as part of his efforts to forge an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

According to a media statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Thackeray spoke to Rao over phone on Wednesday and invited him to Mumbai. Thackeray extended his full support to the efforts of Chandrashekar Rao to fight "anti-people" policies of the BJP government at the Centre and for federal justice.

Thackeray told Chandrashekar Rao that to protect the country from “divisive” forces, he had raised his voice at the right time, the release stated.

"KCR ji, you are fighting very hard. Continue the fight for the rights of the states and to protect the unity of the country. March ahead with the same spirit. You will have our full support. In this regard, we will extend all possible help to you to mobilise public support," the CMO quoted Thackeray as saying.

Inviting Chandrashekar Rao to Mumbai, Thackeray said, "On this occasion, we will discuss the future course of action."

Chandrashekar Rao has recently announced his plans to play a key role in forging a national alliance against the BJP. He had told reporters on Sunday last that he would soon visit Mumbai to meet Thackeray. He said he would also meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee soon.

Thackeray is the third leader to speak to Chandrashekar Rao over phone in four days. Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) founder Deve Gowda called up the TRS chief on Tuesday seeking Chandrashekar Rao’s support to the fight launched by him against the “religious polarisation” of politics by the BJP government at the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee too spoke to Chandrashekar Rao over phone on Sunday last and discussed about the unification of regional parties against BJP-led government at the Centre.