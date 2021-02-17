Nation Politics 16 Feb 2021 KCR trying to crush ...
Nation, Politics

KCR trying to crush OBCs politically, says Uttam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Feb 17, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2021, 9:43 am IST
Reddy also strongly condemned the continuous increase in prices of petrol and diesel
Uttam Kumar Reddy said that both Modi and KCR had cheated unemployed youth and failed to create new jobs for them. — DC file photo
 Uttam Kumar Reddy said that both Modi and KCR had cheated unemployed youth and failed to create new jobs for them. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was suppressing Backward Classes (BC) communities in the state.

Mr Reddy said the TRS party was conspiring to reduce the political representations of OBCs, on the occasion of Mettu Sai Kumar taking charge as the chairman of the Telangana Fishermen Congress at Gandhi Bhavan.

 

Stating that the Congress party always gave highest priority to the development of BCs, Mr Reddy said that only Congress could ensure social justice. He said that the TRS government did nothing for the welfare of fishermen, adding that fishermen have almost nil representation in elected bodies and remained one of the most neglected communities.

“KCR has been targeting BC communities after coming to power. Chief Minister promised to spend Rs 10,000 crore for welfare of BCs but the promise remained unfulfilled. The TRS government is either slashing allocations or does not release allocated funds for BC welfare. Congress condemns the CM for not accepting the demand for introducing BC sub-plan for focussed development of backwards,” he said.

 

The Congress leader further said that CM Chandrashekar Rao was conspiring to reduce representation of BCs in law-making and other local bodies. Citing an example, he said that the TRS reduced reservation for BCs in Panchayat Raj elections to 23 per cent, with a desire to crush BCs politically. In contrast, he said, Congress governments had implemented 34 per cent reservation for BCs in Panchayat Raj and other local bodies for over 30 years.  

Uttam Reddy said the Telangana Reservation Bill (Backward classes, SC& ST Reservation Bill, 2017) to enhance existing reservations to Muslim BCs from four per cent to 12 per cent and ST from six per cent to 10 per cent was passed in the Assembly and Council. The Congress supported the Bill with the hope that it would be implemented.

 

“However, the TRS has stashed the Bill away in cold storage. TRS was neither talking about it nor enhancing quota for BCs, SCs and STs. Instead, KCR is exploring new ways to suppress the BCs,” he said.

Mr Reddy also strongly condemned the continuous increase in prices of petrol and diesel. He said the Modi government had promised to reduce inflation within 100 days after coming to power, but has instead been adding burden on common people. Similarly, he said that the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders have also been increased.

 

Reiterating that both TRS and BJP are two sides of the same coin, he said that people should teach both parties a fitting lesson in forthcoming MLC elections and Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections.

He said that both Modi and KCR had cheated unemployed youth and failed to create new jobs for them. Instead, their faulty policies have led to loss of crores of existing jobs. Further, the TRS did not fulfil its promise of giving an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 per month to jobless youth.

...
Tags: kcr, modi promised to reduce inflation, uttam kumar reddy, trs conspiring to reduce obc repreentation in politics, telangana congress ensure social justice, kcr targeted bc community after coming to power in second term
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

NDRF team carries out a rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

MP bus accident: 2 more bodies recovered as rescue operations resume

Bedi said she could say with a deep sense of satisfaction that during her tenure 'Team Raj Nivas diligently worked to serve larger public interest'. (PTI)

'Whatever done was a sacred duty,' says Kiran Bedi

Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Ms Kiran Bedi will “cease to hold” the office of lieutenant-governor, but no reasons were given.

Bedi removed, MLAs quit ahead of RaGa's visit: Here's what is happening in Puducherry

Mayor of Hyderabad Gadwal Vijaylaxmi (Twitter@GadwalvijayaTRS)

Hyderabad Mayor prays for no rains for 5 years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

India did not concede any territory to China in disengagement pact

Tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)

Modi talks of Sri Lankan Tamils ahead of TN polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mk-1A to the Indian Army (Twitter@narendramodi)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham