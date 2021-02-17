Nation Politics 16 Feb 2021 KCR is a ‘vill ...
KCR is a ‘villain’ grabbing lands from Dalits: Bhatti

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2021, 7:02 am IST
Bhatti demanded immediate relief and rehabilitation package for the villagers of Udhampur as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013
Bhatti Vikramarka questioned why the government had taken up a survey without intimating villagers. — DC file photo
 Bhatti Vikramarka questioned why the government had taken up a survey without intimating villagers. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Terming Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao “a villain”, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the former has grabbed lands from Dalit in Telangana. He said that CM Rao has been grabbing every right from Indiramma houses to tribal lands, which were given by the erstwhile Congress government.

Speaking during the Raithulatho Mukha-mukhi (face to face with farmers) programme in the Gangapur village of Jedcherla constituency, Mr Bhatti demanded immediate relief and rehabilitation package for the villagers of Uddampur. He said that compensation should be paid only as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

 

The CLP leader asked the government to also give land in exchange for land, and a house in exchange for house, and twice the size of lands taken from Dalits and tribals, who have lost their properties owing to acquisition to enable the construction of the Udhampur reservoir. He said that if compensation was paid in cash, the state government should pay three times the current market value.

The Congress leader questioned why the government had taken up a survey without intimating villagers. “When questioned by farmers about the survey, police have been handing out threats to farmers, which must be condemned and stopped,” he said.He asked the Chief Minister to keep his promises made in the Udhampur public meeting. Mr Bhatti said that if required the CLP leaders will meet CM Rao on behalf of the farmers.

 

