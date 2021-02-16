Nation Politics 16 Feb 2021 Jagan for giving cos ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan for giving cost-effective plots with clear titles to middle class

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2021, 7:54 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2021, 9:03 am IST
18 layouts would be developed in 12 towns initially and the design of smart towns to be at least in 25 to 200 acres area
Jagan said providing plots must be a continuous process in the state. — DC file photo
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for providing plots with clear titles at an affordable price to the middle class people. They should be free of any dispute or litigation, he insisted.

He held a review meeting on urban housing and solid waste management with minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana and other senior officials at his camp office here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he directed officials to provide plots having all requisite permissions at an affordable price and on a non-profit basis to the middle income group people. He said providing plots must be a continuous process in the state.

 

Reddy called upon officials to come up with plans in order to provide plots to the eligible beneficiaries as and when they seek such plots. He asked officials to make all efforts to provide high living standards to the middle income group families.

The officials briefed about several town plans that are being implemented in various states in the country and also on how they could create a land bank for the scheme and alongside development of infrastructure.

They proposed ring roads around towns and felt the need to prepare designs of ring roads in such a way that they should benefit both the government and the people who give their land for construction. They also suggested developing smart town layouts around the ring roads.

 

As per the plan, 18 layouts would be developed in 12 towns initially and the design of smart towns to be at least in 25 to 200 acres area depending upon the size of the local population. Moreover, the layout has to be prepared within 18 months after the works begin.

With regard to solid waste management, the government will start a ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ programme with a 100-day action plan in order to keep the state clean. There are plans to rope in NGOs and the general public in the programme. There will be 3,825 garbage collection vehicles, auto-tippers and over 6,000 bins and waste management facilities would be set up in the municipalities.

 

Reddy asked the officials to start bio-mining and felt the need for a total change in maintenance of cleanliness in the state.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, botsa satyanarayana, 18 layouts in 12 towns, land bank andhra pradesh, clean andhra pradesh, cleanliness drive in andhra pradesh, ngos general public to be part of cleanliness drive andhra pradesh


