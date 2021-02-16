Andhra Pradesh urban local bodies to go to polls on March 10

With the issue of notification, model code of conduct has come into force in the urban areas in the state. — By arrangement

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission issued notification to resume the paused election process for conducting elections to urban local bodies, including 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats. Elections would be held from 7 am to 5 pm on March 10.

The SEC, in a statement released here on Monday, stated that though it issued notification for conduct of elections for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats on March 9 of last year, and had completed ‘scrutiny of nominations’ on March 14, the process was stopped because of fears amid Covid-19. The SEC said that it had decided to resume the paused election process from the stage of ‘withdrawal of candidature’ and issued notification for conduct of polls.

As per election schedule, date of commencement of withdrawal of candidature is from 11 am to 3 pm on March 2; last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 3; date of publication of the list of candidates after 3 pm on March 3; polling date March 10; re-poll, if any, on March 13 from 7 am to 5 pm while date of counting of votes is from 8 am on March 14.

Election will be held in 12 municipal corporations, including Vizianagaram, Greater Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Chittoor, Tirupati, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur.

Election will be held in 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats including district-wise: Srikakulam-Ichapuram, Palasa-Kasibugga and Palakonda; Vizianagaram-Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Salur and Nellimarla; Visakhapatnam-Narsipatnam and Yelamanchili; East Godavari-Amalapuram, Tuni, Pithapuram, Samalkot, Mandapet, Ramachandrapuram, Peddapuram, Yeleswaram, Gollaprolu and Mummidivaram; West Godavari-Narsapur, Nidadavole, Kovvur and Jangareddygudem; Krishna-Nuziveedu, Pedana, Vuyyuru, Nandigama and Tiruvuru; Guntur-Tenali, Chilakaluripet, Repalle, Macherla, Sattenapalli, Vinukonda and Piduguralla; Prakasam-Chirala, Markapur, Addanki, Chimakurthy, Kanigiri and Giddalur; Nellore-Venkatagiri, Atmakur, Sullurpet and Naidupet, Anantapur-Hindupur, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Dharmavaram, Kadiri, Rayadurg, Gooty, Kalyanadurgam, Puttaparthi and Madakasira; Kurnool-Adoni, Nandyal, Yemmaganur, Dhone, Nandikotkur, Gudur (K), Allahabad and Atmakur (K); Kadapa-Proddatur, Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu, Badger, Rayachoti, Mydukur and Yerragunta and Chittoor-Madanapalle, Punganur, Palamaneru, Nagara and Puttur.

The State Election Commission stated that as the situation was conducive for conducting elections to local bodies, it recently notified ordinary elections to gram panchayats and called upon registered voters to cast their votes.