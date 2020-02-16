Will not hesitate to hit roads: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal: Differences between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday reached a flash point with the former pooh-poohing the latter’s threat to hit the road against his government over unfulfilled manifesto promises. A visibly upset Nath reacted sharply to Scindia’s threat, saying, “To utar jayen (let him hit the roads)”.

He was talking to reporters in Delhi while emerging out of a coordination committee meeting of Congress convened in his official residence in the national capital.

Sources said Scindia left the meeting in a huff following a reported tiff with Nath over the issue of unfulfilled manifesto promises, leaving the latter fuming.

AICC general secretary in-charge of MP Deepak Babaria who attended the meeting however tried to downplay the incident saying that Scinda walked out of the meeting in the middle owing to his pressing engagements.

A couple of days ago, Scindia while addressing a public meeting in Tikamgarh district under Bundelkhand region in MP, took potshots at the Chief Minister for not being able to fulfill the manifesto promises so far.

“I will not hesitate to hit the roads against the state government if it failed to fulfill the manifesto promises”, he had said while regretting non-fulfillment of key manifesto promise to regularise the ad hoc lecturers of government colleges in the state.