Nation Politics 16 Feb 2020 Will not hesitate to ...
Nation, Politics

Will not hesitate to hit roads: Jyotiraditya Scindia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 16, 2020, 3:11 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 3:11 am IST
A visibly upset Nath reacted sharply to Scindia’s threat, saying, “To utar jayen (let him hit the roads)”.
Jyotiraditya Scindia
 Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal: Differences between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday reached a flash point with the former pooh-poohing the latter’s threat to hit the road against his government over unfulfilled manifesto promises. A visibly upset Nath reacted sharply to Scindia’s threat, saying, “To utar jayen (let him hit the roads)”.

He was talking to reporters in Delhi while emerging out of a coordination committee meeting of Congress convened in his official residence in the national capital.

 

Sources said Scindia left the meeting in a huff following a reported tiff with Nath over the issue of unfulfilled manifesto promises, leaving the latter fuming.

AICC general secretary in-charge of MP Deepak Babaria who attended the meeting however tried to downplay the incident saying that Scinda walked out of the meeting in the middle owing to his pressing engagements.

A couple of days ago, Scindia while addressing a public meeting in Tikamgarh district under Bundelkhand region in MP, took potshots at the Chief Minister for not being able to fulfill the manifesto promises so far.

“I will not hesitate to hit the roads against the state government if it failed to fulfill the manifesto promises”, he had said while regretting non-fulfillment of key manifesto promise to regularise the ad hoc lecturers of government colleges in the state.

...
Tags: chief minister kamal nath, jyotiraditya scindia, deepak babaria
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

There are laws and orders in place that provide sufficient safeguards against frequent adjournments, but the implementation and enforcement is lacking.

Malady of adjournments continues

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold cabinet meeting today

G. Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy slams TRS

K. Kavitha

K Kavitha may not get Rajya Sabha seat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Metro event snub: Mamata didi feel hogayi

PTI file photo

MK Stalin says Budget lacks vision, schemes for growth

DMK president M.K. Stalin addresses the media after the Budget presentation on Friday. (DC)

BJP defeat due to CAA: G Narayana Reddy

G Narayana Reddy

Telangana-bPAss to roll out from April 2: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Washermanpet violence triggers protests in Tamil Nadu

Members of the Muslim outfit Thowheed Jamath stage a protest against the violence at a rally against the Citizenship amendment Act in Chennai, February 15, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham