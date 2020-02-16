Nation Politics 16 Feb 2020 TRS continues its wi ...
TRS continues its winning spree in Co-operative elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2020, 2:18 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 2:18 am IST
Even though the elections were held on non-party basis, the main political parties fought for the victory of their supporters.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) continued its winning spree, this time in the cooperative elections on Sunday. The party won 90 per cent of the seats of directors of  Primary Agriculture Co-operative Credit Societies (PACS).

The TRS is now in a position to win all the District Cooperative Cent-ral Banks, District Coop-erative Market Societies and Cooperative Marke-ting Federations in the state.

 

Even though the elections were held on non-party basis, the main political parties fought for the victory of their supporters. The state has a total 909 PACS, of which elections were unopposed in a few of them. For the remaining 6,248 wards, a total of 14,530 candidates were in the fray.

In Sircilla PACS, where TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao is the legislator, all 13 director posts were won by TRS supporters. The ruling party won all the posts in the Huzurabad Assembly seat previously represented by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

On Sunday and Monday, the directors will elect PACS chairpersons. The-se chairpersons will elected the heads of the district banks and market societies. The notification for these polls will be issued on Monday or Tuesday.

Following the victory, Mr Rama Rao posted on Twitter: “Heartfelt thanks to the farmers of Telangana for giving yet another resounding victory to the TRS.”

Tags: telangana rashtra samiti, primary agriculture co-operative credit societies, k.t. rama rao, n. uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


