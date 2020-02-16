Shaheen dadis seek Amit Shah meet

NEW DELHI: Responding to Union home minister Amit Shah’s comment at a TV event that anyone having doubts over the Citizenship Amendment Act could seek an appointment from his office and he wo-uld be willing to meet them, protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday announced that they would meet him at 2 pm on Sunday.

A section of protesters sitting at Shaheen Bagh said that they would be going to meet Mr Shah at his residence to request the government to withdraw the CAA and the National Register of Cit-izens (NRC). The protesters clarified that they had not sought an appointment with the minister. “Mr Shah said that anyone having doubts over CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet the person within three days. Responding to his call, we have decided to meet Mr Shah and we are now waiting for his response to our call,” said a protester.

They said that in case they fail to get an appointment with Mr Shah the would decide their future course of action after 2 pm on Sunday.

An announcement in this regard was also made by a speaker from the dais. “We are ready to meet the minister. But he should make it clear how many people he wants to meet,” said Mr Syed Ahmed Taseer, one of the organisers.

Ms Mehrunnisa, who has been a regular at the protest, said the protesters would march to Mr Shah’s residence on Sunday. “We would ask him to withdraw CAA-NRC-NPR,” she said, adding that the protest would continue till their demand was met.

A woman protester said that all the women would be going to meet the home minister. “Everyone will go and meet the home minister at 2 pm on Sunday. It’s a request to all the citizens including men and women who are facing problems due to CAA and NRC to go and meet Mr Shah and Prime Minister,” said an elderly woman.

The Delhi Police said that they have no information about the proposed meeting. “We will do the needful if they get the appointment,” said a senior police officer.

Some of the protesters said that they will march to Mr Shah’s residence with a charter of demands and their primary demand is to revoke the CAA. The protesters said they will not be sending any delegation but everyone protesting at Shaheen Bagh will be going to meet him.