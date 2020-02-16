Nation Politics 16 Feb 2020 RSS man chosen as BJ ...
Nation, Politics

RSS man chosen as BJP Madhya Pradesh chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 16, 2020, 3:08 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 3:08 am IST
OBC comprised around 55 percent of total population of MP.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath
 Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday chose Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma, who has closely been associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to head the party in Madhya Pradesh. The development which has taken the party here by surprise comes amid growing concerns in BJP here over pro-Hindu pitch by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Sharma (49), a former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader, has replaced Rakesh Singh, said to be trusted lieutenant of Union home minister Amit Shah, in the party post. Singh, who represented Jabapur seat in Lok Sabha, had last month organised a mammoth rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jabalpur which was addressed by Shah.

 

The outgoing state BJP president had often been at loggerhead with senior leaders of the party in MP, particularly former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan over party affairs.
Besides, the party had fared poorly in Mahakoshal region in MP, considered his bastion, in the last Assembly elections, leading BJP to miss the chance of retaining power in the state for fourth time in a row.

Sharma, a postgraduate in agriculture science, has been preferred over other aspirants for the party post such as Chouhan and former minister Narottam Mishra, ‘at the behest of' the RSS leadership,’ a Central party leader told this newspaper requesting not to be quoted.

Sources said Chouhan had even lobbied hard to get one of his loyalists and former ministers Bhupendra Singh and Lal Singh Arya, appointed for the post. By appointing Sharma, a Brahmin, as new president of MP unit of the party, the Central BJP leadership has hinted at possibility of replacing the BJP legislature party leader in the state Gopal Bhargav, who is also a Brahmin, with a leader from other backward class (OBC), a senior BJP leader here indicated.

OBC comprised around 55 percent of total population of MP. The Chief Minister has turned to soft Hindutva by announcing to establish 3,000 cow shelters and develop Ram Gaman Path, the mythical route in north MP believed to have been traversed by Lord Ram, his wife Sita and his sibling Laxman during his self-exile period, apparently to hijack BJP’s Hindutva plank.

...
Tags: vishnu dutt sharma, rashtriya swayamsevak sangh, chief minister kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

There are laws and orders in place that provide sufficient safeguards against frequent adjournments, but the implementation and enforcement is lacking.

Malady of adjournments continues

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold cabinet meeting today

G. Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy slams TRS

K. Kavitha

K Kavitha may not get Rajya Sabha seat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Metro event snub: Mamata didi feel hogayi

PTI file photo

MK Stalin says Budget lacks vision, schemes for growth

DMK president M.K. Stalin addresses the media after the Budget presentation on Friday. (DC)

BJP defeat due to CAA: G Narayana Reddy

G Narayana Reddy

Telangana-bPAss to roll out from April 2: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Washermanpet violence triggers protests in Tamil Nadu

Members of the Muslim outfit Thowheed Jamath stage a protest against the violence at a rally against the Citizenship amendment Act in Chennai, February 15, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham