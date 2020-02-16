JS-BJP want only Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh’s capital: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said his Jana Sena Party and the BJP had a written agreement to ensure development of capital at Amaravati and, reverse its decentralisation if CM Jagan ahead with his plans of setting up of executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital in Kurnool and legislative capital in Amaravati. “Though relocation of capital is State’s prerogative it was wrong on the part of the YSR Congress to take a U-turn after extending support to the capital construction at Amaravati. He vowed to fight until the agitating farmers and women got justice.

When the women urged him to take them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that they would ask for his intervention to stall capital decentralisation, Mr Pawan told them that the Centre had a limited role as it was up to the State to decide on such matters.

He said that though the PM laid the foundation stone for the capital, State government had discretionary power to relocate it to a place of its choice.