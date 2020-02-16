Chotu mufflerman cynosure of all eyes as Kejriwal becomes Delhi CM for third time

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha with a chotu mufflerman (child dressed as Kejriwal) during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Sunday. PTI photo

Baby mufflerman Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as the AAP convenor on counting day, was a special invitee at the oath taking ceremony of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi for a third term in a row.

The chotu mufflerman was the cynosure of all eyes as invitees made a beeline to take selfies with him.

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as Delhi chief minister for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Kejriwal's AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats.

Six MLAs, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai, took oath as ministers in the newly sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday.

Others who took oath at the Ramlila Maidan were Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain.

Rai, who was the Labour Minister in the previous government, took oath in the name of martyrs of freedom struggle. Gautam, who held the Social Welfare portfolio in his last tenure, took oath in the name of Buddha.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy at the ceremony.

