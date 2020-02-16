Nation Politics 16 Feb 2020 Chotu mufflerman cyn ...
Nation, Politics

Chotu mufflerman cynosure of all eyes as Kejriwal becomes Delhi CM for third time

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2020, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as the AAP convenor on counting day, was a special invitee
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha with a chotu mufflerman (child dressed as Kejriwal) during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Sunday. PTI photo
  AAP MLA Raghav Chadha with a chotu mufflerman (child dressed as Kejriwal) during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Sunday. PTI photo

Baby mufflerman Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as the AAP convenor on counting day, was a special invitee at the oath taking ceremony of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi for a third term in a row.

The chotu mufflerman was the cynosure of all eyes as invitees made a beeline to take selfies with him.

 

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as Delhi chief minister for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Kejriwal's AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats.

Six MLAs, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai, took oath as ministers in the newly sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday.
Others who took oath at the Ramlila Maidan were Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain.

Rai, who was the Labour Minister in the previous government, took oath in the name of martyrs of freedom struggle. Gautam, who held the Social Welfare portfolio in his last tenure, took oath in the name of Buddha.
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy at the ceremony.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats.
Kejirwal took oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third successive time.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal government, ramlila maidan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

No CM invited for Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony

Latest From Nation

File photo of Jamia Milila Islamia University

Video of purported police brutality not released by the University, Jamia clarifies

Twitter image

Shaheen Bagh protesters firm on meeting Amit Shah even after cops deny permission

Bajrang Dal

5 Bajrang Dal activists arrested for vandalism on Valentine's Day

Koneru Humpy (Image: FIDE)

Koneru Humpy jumps to sole lead in Cairns Cup



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Metro event snub: Mamata didi feel hogayi

PTI file photo

MK Stalin says Budget lacks vision, schemes for growth

DMK president M.K. Stalin addresses the media after the Budget presentation on Friday. (DC)

BJP defeat due to CAA: G Narayana Reddy

G Narayana Reddy

Telangana-bPAss to roll out from April 2: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Washermanpet violence triggers protests in Tamil Nadu

Members of the Muslim outfit Thowheed Jamath stage a protest against the violence at a rally against the Citizenship amendment Act in Chennai, February 15, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham