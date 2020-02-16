3Capitals: BJP to rally behind farmers

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Sunil Deodhar on Saturday found fault with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for raising regional aspirations in the name of decentralisation of power.

Mr Deodhar, who is currently touring the state, told mediapersons that the BJP was opposed to the creation of three capitals and would join the agitation to retain Amaravati as capital.

“We are with the farmers of Amaravati who have been agitating for the past several days. When we come to power, all their problems will be solved,” he said.

Referring to the charges of insider trading by the Telugu Desam leaders, Mr Deodhar suggested that the Chief Minister should take stern action against people involved in such irregularities but relocating the capital is not a solution. Mr Deodhar said a false and misleading narrative is spread by the ruling party that relocation of capitals will lead to equal development of all the regions. “Will you make every village a capital in such case,” he said.

The BJP leader found fault with the ruling party leaders taking out protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state after extending support in Parliament.

He took on Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy for going on a borrowing spree. Mr Deodhar said that former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu borrowed Rs 2 lakh crore during his tenure while Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy already borrowed Rs 50,000 crore within eight months of coming to power.

He also cautio-ned the state government against the industry moving away from the state.