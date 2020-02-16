Nation Politics 16 Feb 2020 3Capitals: BJP to ra ...
Nation, Politics

3Capitals: BJP to rally behind farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2020, 2:38 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 2:38 am IST
Deodhar says BJP opposes 3 capitals in Andhra Pradesh.
Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Sunil Deodhar on Saturday found fault with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for raising regional aspirations in the name of decentralisation of power.

Mr Deodhar, who is currently touring the state, told mediapersons that the BJP was opposed to the creation of three capitals and would join the agitation to retain Amaravati as capital.

 

“We are with the farmers of Amaravati who have been agitating for the past several days. When we come to power, all their problems will be solved,” he said.

Referring to the charges of insider trading by the Telugu Desam leaders, Mr Deodhar suggested that the Chief Minister should take stern action against people involved in such irregularities but relocating the capital is not a solution. Mr Deodhar said a false and misleading narrative is spread by the ruling party that relocation of capitals will lead to equal development of all the regions. “Will you make every village a capital in such case,” he said.

The BJP leader found fault with the ruling party leaders taking out protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state after extending support in Parliament.

He took on Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy for going on a borrowing spree. Mr Deodhar said that former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu borrowed Rs 2 lakh crore during his tenure while Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy already borrowed Rs 50,000 crore within eight months of coming to power.

He also cautio-ned the state government against the industry moving away from the state.

Tags: chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, citizenship amendment act, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


