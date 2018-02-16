Rahul Gandhi to visit maths, dargahs in second leg of election tour in Karnataka

A 20-km roadshow from Dharwad to Hubballi and a mammoth rally at the Nehru stadium here on February 26 are the other highlights of his trip.

Hubballi: In a please-all gesture, Congress president, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit mutts, dargahs and churches in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad during the second leg of his election tour in Karnataka.

A 20-km roadshow from Dharwad to Hubballi and a mammoth rally at the Nehru stadium here on February 26 are the other highlights of his trip.

District in-charge Minister, Vinay Kulkarni, Labour Minister, Santosh Lad and other Congress leaders, who met here on Thursday to chalk-out the strategy for the second leg of Mr Gandhi's state tour, said two lakh people were expected for the Hubballi rally from all seven Assembly constituencies of Dharwad district.

The Congress president, who will arrive in Dharwad on the final day of his tour after performing pooja at the Yallamma temple in Savadatti , Belagavi district , is slated to visit the Murugha Mutt in the district and the Siddarudh Mutt in Hubballi, before offering prayers at the Hazrat Syed Fateh Shah Dargah and in a church.

Also on the agenda is an interaction with thousands of hamal workers at Amargol in Hubballi, which is home to Asia's biggest APMC market and a chit chat with women at Kudal Sangam in Bagalkot district.

Mr Gandhi will wind up his Karnataka visit with the final rally at Hubballi.



KPCC working president, S R Patil, who was present at Thursday’s meeting, was confident that Mr Gandhi would draw large crowds.