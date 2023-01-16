  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 16 Jan 2023 Police excesses woul ...
Nation, Politics

Police excesses would be referred to court, Centre, says Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jan 16, 2023, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2023, 11:45 pm IST
Chandrababu Naidu visited the sub-jail in Pileru constituency in Annamayya district and met his party activists in remand there over cases of sporadic violence involving TD and YSRC cadres at Rompicherla in Punganur constituency. (By Arrangement)
 Chandrababu Naidu visited the sub-jail in Pileru constituency in Annamayya district and met his party activists in remand there over cases of sporadic violence involving TD and YSRC cadres at Rompicherla in Punganur constituency. (By Arrangement)

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam (TD) president Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that police excesses in Andhra Pradesh would be brought to the attention of the judiciary and the central government. “I would visit every police station in the state where false charges have been filed against TD leaders and cadres,” he said.

 The former chief minister visited the sub-jail in Pileru constituency in Annamayya district and met his party activists in remand there over cases of sporadic violence involving TD and YSRC cadres at Rompicherla in Punganur constituency. Clashes had occurred over the removal of TD’s publicity material on December 7.

 Naidu told the media that the actions of the YSRC government were oppressive in nature. He accused the police of fabricating cases against eight TD activists, five of them Muslims, in Rompicherla.

"The TD cadres were remanded in custody without being brought before the court and the police adopted third-degree torture on them. This is state-sponsored terrorism,” Naidu alleged.

 He said the police maltreated the YSRC leader Raghurama Krishnam Raju and ordinary people such as Abdul Salam from Nandyal as also a 21-year-old Pathan Riyaz Khan. “The government is silencing the minorities' voices by filing false cases against the opposition and imprisoning them. I would not leave anyone resorting to atrocities against the TD cadres,” he warned.

In fresh attacks on state minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, the TD chief said the local minister was instrumental in imprisoning minority youths. "Peddireddy made sure the families of those imprisoned cannot celebrate Sankranti this year. He is trying to scare the opposition by fabricating false charges against them. He will be taught a lesson in the next elections,” Naidu said.

 Meanwhile, the sudden arrival of Naidu sparked a controversy at the borders of Annamayya district. His campaign vehicle was stopped by the district police, which said he did not give advance information to the police about the visit. This led to protests by TD cadres. The police later allowed Naidu to visit the Pileru sub-jail.

 The former chief minister summoned his party members to Pileru. Some 300 cars carrying TD supporters arrived at the sub-jail along with Naidu in a convoy from his native village of Naravaripalli in Tirupati district.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, pileru constituency, punganur constituency, pileru sub-jail
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by party leaders as he arrives for the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI)

Nine poll-bound states on BJP's cross hairs this year

The accused secretly took photographs and videos of the women gym members while they worked out. (PTI File Image)

Two gym instructors arrested for sexual assault, extortion

The victim K. Chandrakala was consuming toddy along with her husband K. Raju at a toddy shop in Tarnaka. (DC Representational Image)

Mystery shrouds death of woman missing since Jan. 5

The Congress will hold an extended executive meeting during the next visit of AICC in-charge, Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Congress to hold an extended executive meeting



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Crucial BJP national meet in Delhi, plans for Telangana on the cards

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. (Photo: PTI)

CPI(M), Congress to jointly contest Tripura elections

AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passes away

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->