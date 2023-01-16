Police excesses would be referred to court, Centre, says Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu visited the sub-jail in Pileru constituency in Annamayya district and met his party activists in remand there over cases of sporadic violence involving TD and YSRC cadres at Rompicherla in Punganur constituency. (By Arrangement)

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam (TD) president Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that police excesses in Andhra Pradesh would be brought to the attention of the judiciary and the central government. “I would visit every police station in the state where false charges have been filed against TD leaders and cadres,” he said.

The former chief minister visited the sub-jail in Pileru constituency in Annamayya district and met his party activists in remand there over cases of sporadic violence involving TD and YSRC cadres at Rompicherla in Punganur constituency. Clashes had occurred over the removal of TD’s publicity material on December 7.

Naidu told the media that the actions of the YSRC government were oppressive in nature. He accused the police of fabricating cases against eight TD activists, five of them Muslims, in Rompicherla.

"The TD cadres were remanded in custody without being brought before the court and the police adopted third-degree torture on them. This is state-sponsored terrorism,” Naidu alleged.

He said the police maltreated the YSRC leader Raghurama Krishnam Raju and ordinary people such as Abdul Salam from Nandyal as also a 21-year-old Pathan Riyaz Khan. “The government is silencing the minorities' voices by filing false cases against the opposition and imprisoning them. I would not leave anyone resorting to atrocities against the TD cadres,” he warned.

In fresh attacks on state minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, the TD chief said the local minister was instrumental in imprisoning minority youths. "Peddireddy made sure the families of those imprisoned cannot celebrate Sankranti this year. He is trying to scare the opposition by fabricating false charges against them. He will be taught a lesson in the next elections,” Naidu said.

Meanwhile, the sudden arrival of Naidu sparked a controversy at the borders of Annamayya district. His campaign vehicle was stopped by the district police, which said he did not give advance information to the police about the visit. This led to protests by TD cadres. The police later allowed Naidu to visit the Pileru sub-jail.

The former chief minister summoned his party members to Pileru. Some 300 cars carrying TD supporters arrived at the sub-jail along with Naidu in a convoy from his native village of Naravaripalli in Tirupati district.