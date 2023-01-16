  
 BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Pawan Kalyan to launch Varahi on Jan 24

Pawan Kalyan (PTI file photo)
Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would launch his specially designed vehicle for political campaign, Varahi, by offering traditional puja for it at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Karimnagar district on January 24.

As PK had survived an electric shock while on a visit to this place during his 2009 poll campaign, he believes that he had the blessings of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy. Hence, he would launch his new campaign vehicle after taking a darshan of the lord and offering traditional puja to the vehicle there.

The Jana Sena chief would meet party leaders of the Telangana wing of JS and chalk out an action plan as also the party programmes in Telangana in the coming days.

Pawan Kalyan would start his Narasimha Yatra to visit 32 temples of Lord Narasimha on the same day by offering a special puja in the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Dharmapuri and visit the remaining 31 Narasimha temples in the days thereafter.

Tags: jana sena leader pawan kalyan, jana sena party, narasimha yatra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


