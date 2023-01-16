  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 16 Jan 2023 KTR seeks NRIs suppo ...
Nation, Politics

KTR seeks NRIs support for government programmes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 16, 2023, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2023, 1:55 pm IST
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @@MinisterKTR)
 BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @@MinisterKTR)

Hyderabad: Industries and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has asked non-resident Indians living in Europe to participate in the state government's programmes like Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and work as goodwill ambassadors to promote Telangana as well as India.

Urging them to be part of the state’s growth story, the minister assured of complete support even if anyone wants to make small investments in the state and create jobs.

The minister is in Davos, Switzerland, to take part in World Economic Forum. He was speaking at the 'Meet and Greet' programme organised by the Indian diaspora in Zurich on Sunday. The event was attended by Indians living in Switzerland, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and other countries.

During the meet, the minister spoke about the progress achieved by Telangana government since the inception of the state in 2014 and the holistic development model being adopted by the state government.

Rama Rao said that paddy production in Telangana was at 68 lakh tonnes and procurement by the government was 24 lakh tonnes at the time of the formation of the state in  2014. By 2022, the production and procurement grew to 3.5 crore tonnes and over two crore tonnes respectively. 

IT exports from Telangana grew from Rs 57,000 crore to Rs 1.83 lakh crores, per capita of Telangana grew from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 2.78 lakh, while national average was Rs 1.49 lakh, during the same period, he said.

Speaking about the progress achieved in the villages, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said that now every village has a nursery, vaikunta dhamam (crematorium), and 10 per cent of Gram Panchayat budget is earmarked as green budget, and the government has provided a tractor and a tanker for every gram panchayat in the state.

He said that the needs of farmers were taken care of by providing free power round-the-clock, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, high-quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, and Rythu Vedikas were built.

He said that Palle Pragathi was a role model, and that the needs of people in villages were thoroughly thought through by CM Rao, which no other CM or PM did.

The industries minister said that five revolutions were unfolding in Telangana at present, which are pink revolution (meat), yellow revolution (oil palm), blue revolution (inland fisheries), white revolution (milk) and green revolution (crops).

...
Tags: kt ramarao, davos forum, world economic forum (wef)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: Twitter)

Sonia initially struggled to learn Indian traditions, disliked politics: Priyanka

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo: Twitter)

HP CM Sukhu orders detailed report of landslides, sinking zones in state

The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. (Representational Image/PTI)

Rajya Sabha session from January 31 to April 6

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves to his supporters during a roadshow ahead of the BJP national executive meet in New Delhi on January 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi holds roadshow as BJP national executive begins in Delhi



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Crucial BJP national meet in Delhi, plans for Telangana on the cards

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. (Photo: PTI)

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Lakshadweep MP disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory, was disqualified on Saturday by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

CPI(M), Congress to jointly contest Tripura elections

AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->