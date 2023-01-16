KTR seeks NRIs support for government programmes

Hyderabad: Industries and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has asked non-resident Indians living in Europe to participate in the state government's programmes like Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and work as goodwill ambassadors to promote Telangana as well as India.

Urging them to be part of the state’s growth story, the minister assured of complete support even if anyone wants to make small investments in the state and create jobs.

The minister is in Davos, Switzerland, to take part in World Economic Forum. He was speaking at the 'Meet and Greet' programme organised by the Indian diaspora in Zurich on Sunday. The event was attended by Indians living in Switzerland, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and other countries.

During the meet, the minister spoke about the progress achieved by Telangana government since the inception of the state in 2014 and the holistic development model being adopted by the state government.

Rama Rao said that paddy production in Telangana was at 68 lakh tonnes and procurement by the government was 24 lakh tonnes at the time of the formation of the state in 2014. By 2022, the production and procurement grew to 3.5 crore tonnes and over two crore tonnes respectively.

IT exports from Telangana grew from Rs 57,000 crore to Rs 1.83 lakh crores, per capita of Telangana grew from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 2.78 lakh, while national average was Rs 1.49 lakh, during the same period, he said.

Speaking about the progress achieved in the villages, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said that now every village has a nursery, vaikunta dhamam (crematorium), and 10 per cent of Gram Panchayat budget is earmarked as green budget, and the government has provided a tractor and a tanker for every gram panchayat in the state.

He said that the needs of farmers were taken care of by providing free power round-the-clock, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, high-quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, and Rythu Vedikas were built.

He said that Palle Pragathi was a role model, and that the needs of people in villages were thoroughly thought through by CM Rao, which no other CM or PM did.

The industries minister said that five revolutions were unfolding in Telangana at present, which are pink revolution (meat), yellow revolution (oil palm), blue revolution (inland fisheries), white revolution (milk) and green revolution (crops).