  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 16 Jan 2023 Crucial BJP national ...
Nation, Politics

Crucial BJP national meet in Delhi, plans for Telangana on the cards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 16, 2023, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2023, 12:28 pm IST
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. (Photo: PTI)
 A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi starting on Monday is expected to be significant for Telangana with the state heading for polls later this year. With speculation rife in the run up to this meeting about possible changes in the state leadership, the meeting is expected to provide clarity on the continuation of Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the state BJP president, and also discuss its plans for preparing the BJP for the state elections.

It is expected that Sanjay will be formally given a second term as the state party president as the BJP is learnt to be reluctant to change leadership as it gears up for the polls. The message from the party would be that any differences that are within, must be sorted out by the leaders who should come together with the sole purpose of ensuring a BJP victory in Telangana.

Top leaders of the party from the state, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddyt, Sanjay, Dr K Laxman,  G Vivek Venkatswamy among other things, are attending the office-bearers meeting that will be followed by the national executive meeting later in the afternoon.

Also, a formal request for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections next year from Mahbubnagar constituency is expected to be made by former MP AP Jithender Reddy. The party had already conducted one round of survey in the constituency to evaluate initial response of the people to the idea of Modi contesting from there.

The two-day meeting is expected to draw a road map ahead for Telangana, as well as other states – Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, along with the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir where state elections are round the corner.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), telangana state
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday
Kishan slams KCR for ‘BJP will turn India into Afghanistan’ comments
BJP dismisses talk of alliances with other parties in Telangana

Latest From Nation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: Twitter)

Sonia initially struggled to learn Indian traditions, disliked politics: Priyanka

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo: Twitter)

HP CM Sukhu orders detailed report of landslides, sinking zones in state

The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. (Representational Image/PTI)

Rajya Sabha session from January 31 to April 6

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves to his supporters during a roadshow ahead of the BJP national executive meet in New Delhi on January 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi holds roadshow as BJP national executive begins in Delhi



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Lakshadweep MP disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory, was disqualified on Saturday by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

CPI(M), Congress to jointly contest Tripura elections

AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passes away

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->