Crucial BJP national meet in Delhi, plans for Telangana on the cards

HYDERABAD: The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi starting on Monday is expected to be significant for Telangana with the state heading for polls later this year. With speculation rife in the run up to this meeting about possible changes in the state leadership, the meeting is expected to provide clarity on the continuation of Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the state BJP president, and also discuss its plans for preparing the BJP for the state elections.

It is expected that Sanjay will be formally given a second term as the state party president as the BJP is learnt to be reluctant to change leadership as it gears up for the polls. The message from the party would be that any differences that are within, must be sorted out by the leaders who should come together with the sole purpose of ensuring a BJP victory in Telangana.

Top leaders of the party from the state, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddyt, Sanjay, Dr K Laxman, G Vivek Venkatswamy among other things, are attending the office-bearers meeting that will be followed by the national executive meeting later in the afternoon.

Also, a formal request for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections next year from Mahbubnagar constituency is expected to be made by former MP AP Jithender Reddy. The party had already conducted one round of survey in the constituency to evaluate initial response of the people to the idea of Modi contesting from there.

The two-day meeting is expected to draw a road map ahead for Telangana, as well as other states – Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, along with the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir where state elections are round the corner.