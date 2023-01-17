  
Nation, Politics

BRS Khammam meeting in 100 acres, parking in 450 acres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 17, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2023, 12:19 am IST
 Harish referred to the BRS's public meeting as "historic". (Photo: DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Finance minister T. Harish Rao, who has been camped out
in Khammam for the past five days, asserted that five lakh people from 13
Assembly constituencies in Khammam and surrounding districts, including
Andhra Pradesh, were being mobilised for the event, which will take place on
100 acres with an additional 450 acres set aside for parking vehicles. Rao
expressed optimism that the BRS's first public meeting, scheduled for
January 18, will alter the course of national politics.

Speaking to the media in Khammam, Harish referred to the BRS's public
meeting as "historic" and stated that CMs of Delhi, Punjab, and Kerala will
take part in the meeting besides few other national leaders such as
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his
counterparts from Punjab and Kerala, Bhagwant Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan,
will arrive in Hyderabad by Tuesday evening. They will then meet BRS
president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar at Pragathi Bhavan at Pragathi
Bhavan to discuss national politics and the importance of opposition unity
for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Few other national leaders will also take
part in these discussions, Harish informed.

Following the meeting on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar Rao along with the three
CMs and national leaders will take two helicopters to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha
Swamy temple in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to participate in special
pujas. Rao will inspect the temple renovation works undertaken by the
Telangana government at a cost of over Rs 1,200 crore to develop Yadadri as
a temple town.

Harish stated that the public meeting will dramatically alter how the
country views politics by highlighting the accomplishments of the BRS
government. The minister said that the CM along with other CMs and national
leaders will first inaugurate the newly-constructed Integrated District
Collectorate Complex in Khammam followed by the launch of the second phase
of Kanti Velugu. After these programmes, the CMs and other national leaders
will proceed to the public meeting, which will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm,
Harish said.

The minister stated that there was a severe shortage of vehicles to provide
transport facility to lakhs of people, who are willing to take part in the
BRS rally and that vehicles were being brought in from neighbouring states
to meet the demand. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs were appointed as
incharges for each Assembly segment to mobilise people for the meeting and
there has been huge response from people to participate in the public
meeting, he noted.

