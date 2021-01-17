Nation Current Affairs 16 Jan 2021 Farmers' union ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers' union moves Supreme Court, seeks new panel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Jan 17, 2021, 4:50 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 4:50 am IST
Plea seeks impartial committee to resolve farmers’ issue
The plea by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) also sought the presence of a former top court judge on the reconstituted committee. (Photo:PTI)
 The plea by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) also sought the presence of a former top court judge on the reconstituted committee. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Two days ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the ongoing farmers’ agitation, a farmers' union on Saturday urged the top court to withdraw the three members of the committee set up by it on January 12 to resolve the impasse over the three contentious farm laws and appoint members who are impartial, not aligned with any political party and have the trust and goodwill of the farmers.

The plea by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) also sought the presence of a former top court judge on the reconstituted committee.

 

The plea seeks the removal of three members — Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati, and Anil Ghanwat — in its reply to the Centre’s application filed on January 11 seeking to stop the agitating farmers from taking out a tractor kisan rally at Delhi’s Ramlila ground on Republic Day.

Bhupinder Singh Mann, national president of Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, has already recused himself from the committee stating that he cannot go against Punjab and its farmers agitating against the laws. The BKU (Lokshakti) is part of the Kisan Ekta Morcha heading 40 farmers unions holding protests at Delhi borders for over 50 days.

 

Seeking the removal of three members, BKU (Lokshakti) has said in its petition that all three of them have in no uncertain terms supported the three farm laws saving that they have opened up opportunities for the farming sector and must be implemented.

The court had on January 12 issued a notice on the Centre’s application seeking to injunct the agitating farmers from taking out a rally on Republic Day. BKU (Lokshakti) has sought dismissal of the Centre’s application.

Referring to the support to three farm laws by Dr Joshi, Mr Gulati and Mr Ghanwat, the reply filed by advocate A.P. Singh on behalf of BKU (Lokshakti) says that their presence on the committee is in the teeth of the two principles of natural justice — “Nemo judex in causa sua” meaning that no one should be made a judge in his own cause, and “Audi alteram partem” — the rule of fair hearing.

 

"It is important to mention here with great regret that the principle of natural justice is going to be violated by making these persons as members of the committee... How they will hear all farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these laws,” the petition said.

The top court by its January 12 order had suspended the implementation of three farm laws and had set-up a committee of four experts on agriculture to hear all including those opposed to or supporting the farm laws, government and other stakeholders and submit its report with recommendations to the court.

 

The four-member committee set-up by the top court included Bhupinder Singh Mann, Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi; agricultural economist and director for South Asia of International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the commission for agricultural costs and prices; and Anil Ghanwat, president, Shetkari Sanghatana.

On Delhi Police seeking injunction against the farmers' proposed tractor rally, the reply says that the New Delhi district area where Republic Day parade takes place is already under prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC that bars the gathering of more than five people.

 

...
Tags: farmers protest, repeal farm laws, sc panel, request to change sc panel


Latest From Nation

More than 200 female Muftis and Aalim participated in the deliberations over 150 theological issues in the light of Sharia. — Representational Image/PTI

Talaq given by man on Internet is valid only after verification: Theologians

According to cockfight competition rules, the owner of the rooster that wins a fight also owns the dead ‘competitor’. The owner auctions the dead rooster instantly. (Representative Photo:DC)

Meat of fighter roosters sells for Rs 7,000/kg in Andhra Pradesh

In the consent form, Bharat Biotech says the vaccine is being offered in a clinical trial mode and that in Phase I and II of the trials the vaccine demonstrated ability to produce antibodies to Covid-19. (Representational Photo)

Covaxin jabs possibly part of Bharat Biotech's Phase 3 trial

The State government is administering the Covishield vaccine as it received 4.77 lakh doses and though 20,000 doses of Covaxin have also been received, the government wanted to start the programme with Covishield until it receives further doses of Covaxin. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

Female sanitation worker gets first Covid shot in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1 'severe', 51 'minor' cases of adverse events reported among health workers in Delhi

District officials said most of the persons who developed

India gets the shot

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a Hospital in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. (AP)

TMC MLAs, leaders get COVID vaccine on day 1, spark row

A health worker checks the boxes of Covishield vaccine at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on January 14, 2021. (AFP)

PM Modi launches India's vaccination drive against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI)

Covaxin jabs possibly part of Bharat Biotech's Phase 3 trial

In the consent form, Bharat Biotech says the vaccine is being offered in a clinical trial mode and that in Phase I and II of the trials the vaccine demonstrated ability to produce antibodies to Covid-19. (Representational Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham