Nation, Politics

BJP protests against absence of Modi's picture on banners at vaccine centres

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 1:31 am IST
BJYM Warangal Urban district chief Siddam Naresh Patel said the state was not giving credit to the Centre which is providing the vaccine
BJP leaders tear up a banner at MGM Hospital in Warangal as it did not have the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday. — DC Image
 BJP leaders tear up a banner at MGM Hospital in Warangal as it did not have the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday. — DC Image

WARANGAL: Unhappy with the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs on the banners set up at vaccination centres, BJP leaders staged protests at several centres against the TRS government in Warangal.

The banners contained the photographs of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, ministers Etala Rajendar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod.

 

BJP activists tore up the banners and questioned the rationale behind not putting up the photograph of the Prime Minister who, they said, is “providing the vaccine to all the people in the country free of cost.”

BJYM Warangal Urban district president Siddam Naresh Patel, who staged a protest at the MGM hospital in Warangal, said the state government was not giving credit to the Centre which is providing the vaccine.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a vaccine, which costs between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500, free. The collectors should have been well aware that the PM’s photograph should be displayed in the banners. The GWMC commissioner too must answer why the photograph was not displayed. We demand the inclusion of the Prime Minister’s picturs in the banners throughout the vaccination process. We condemn such an attitude from the state government,” Patel said.

 

Similar incidents took place in Desaipet and Narsampet Government Hospital in Warangal Rural district.

Tags: modi picture absent on banners at vaccination centres warangal, bjp cadre tears up banners at vaccine centres warangal, bjp leaders stage protest at vaccination centres warangal, bjp men fault warangal collector, bjp men protest at warangal vaccination centres
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


