Nation Politics 16 Jan 2021 AP DGP acting as per ...
Nation, Politics

AP DGP acting as per ruling party’s orders, charges Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Naidu said Tirupati bypoll will be a golden opportunity for people to put an end to non-stop atrocities by Jagan government
Naidu alleged that it is YSRC activists who are actually responsible for attacks on temples to divert attention from cases that they are facing. — DC Image
 Naidu alleged that it is YSRC activists who are actually responsible for attacks on temples to divert attention from cases that they are facing. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused AP’s Director General of Police of “acting under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s direction, as per script provided by government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy”.

Naidu said the coming Tirupati by-election will be a golden opportunity for people of the state to put an end to non-stop atrocities unleashed on people by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

 

Addressing a meeting of party’s Tirupati parliament segment leaders, the former chief minister accused AP DGP Goutam Sawang of not acting as per rule book, abiding by laws of the land.

Naidu claimed that on Bhogi day, DGP had said mad men have been responsible for temple attacks but changed his statement on Kanuma day, attributing the attacks to opposition parties. The Leader of Opposition charged that the state government remained complacent till 150 temples or idols were vandalised.

He alleged that it is YSRC activists who are actually responsible for attacks on temples to divert attention from cases that they are facing. He maintained that no cases had been filed against those who vandalised temples or damaged idols. Instead, the state government has filed cases against TD leaders for visiting Ramatheertham, while no such thing was done when Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy and YSRC leaders did the same and even went on to provoke crowds that had gathered there.

 

Naidu wanted people to treat Tirupati by-election as a referendum and give a verdict against YSRC’s misrule. He said people have already started revolting against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and protests organised by TDP against the ruling party’s misrule are getting a good response, including from the younger generation.

The TDP chief asserted that protests at Ramatheertham visit and Bhogi bonfires against YSRC’s misrule are clear indications of the rising anti-establishment sentiments.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, chandrababu naidu on dgp remarks on temple attacks, andhra pradesh temple attacks investigation, naidu says ysrc activists behind temple attacks, naidu says tirupati bypoll is referendum on ysrc rule


Latest From Nation

He also told them that if farmers want to sell their produce in other markets, they should be facilitated to do so as it was provided for under the new farm laws. — DC Image

Telangana cites new farm law, not to buy Rabi output

BJP leaders tear up a banner at MGM Hospital in Warangal as it did not have the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday. — DC Image

BJP protests against absence of Modi's picture on banners at vaccine centres

As several teachers have quit their profession due to lack of income during the lockdown, schools have to either request them to come back or recruit other teachers for various for running classes. —Representational image

Telangana budget schools seek help from government to reopen

Sanitation worker S. Krishnamma becomes the first person to get the vaccine in Telangana state, in the presence of Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy, health minister Etala Rajendar and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, on Saturday. (DC Photo: S Surender Reddy)

First volunteer took jab to set example



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan does ‘bhumi puja’ for nine demolished temples in Andhra Pradesh

CM released a calendar prepared by Endowments Department on the occasion with images of all prominent temples, as well as another calendar brought out by Durga Malleswaram Swamy Varla Devasthanam. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

For Bengal polls, Owaisi chooses Mamata's rival

The AIMIM chief met Siddiqui, the religious shrine's secretary who aspires to float a political outfit for Muslims, hunting for an ally to contest the Bengal polls (File Photo:S. Surender Reddy)

Farmers agitating against new agri laws take out tractor march

Farmers, with more than 5,000 tractors and other vehicles, have again showed to the world that they are united, focused, tireless, and firm in their resolve. (Photo: AP)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham