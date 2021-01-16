Nation Politics 16 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh govt ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh govt opposes Centre’s move to take control of even minor ports

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 16, 2021, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2021, 1:59 am IST
The centre under the guise of the new bill cannot step into the shoes of states and take away all their powers
Describing the Bill — that can decide which minor port should remain operational and which has to be shut down — as blot on the federal spirit, the state government has dashed off a letter to the Centre asking the latter to convene a meeting with all the maritime states before proceeding further on the proposed legislation. (Representational image)
 Describing the Bill — that can decide which minor port should remain operational and which has to be shut down — as blot on the federal spirit, the state government has dashed off a letter to the Centre asking the latter to convene a meeting with all the maritime states before proceeding further on the proposed legislation. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh has strongly opposed the Centre’s move to snatch control of even minor ports from the states through the proposed Indian Ports Bill, 2020.

Describing the Bill — that can decide which minor port should remain operational and which has to be shut down — as blot on the federal spirit, the state government has dashed off a letter to the Centre asking the latter to convene a meeting with all the maritime states before proceeding further on the proposed legislation.

 

AP's objections come close on the heels of the Gujarat Martime Board (GMB), the oldest autonomous authority that revolutionised the maritime sector in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's native state, also opposing several provisions of the Bill. While GMB soft-peddled on the Bill apparently due to political compulsions, the AP Maritime Board explained in detail how the Bill is ultra vires the Constitution.

“The Centre under the guise of the new Bill cannot step into the shoes of states and take away all their powers,” said N.P. Ramakrishna Reddy, APMB chief executive officer, in his latest letter to the Union ministry of shipping. Earlier, too, the state authorities had expressed concern over the provisions of the Bill and insisted that minor ports should remain with the states.

 

Ramakrishna Reddy explained that sub clause 5 specifies that all ports operating prior to the appointed date shall not function after two years, unless permitted by the Centre. "This cannot be accepted as it is against the long-term concession agreements signed with private developers,” he pointed out. While the state developed or proposed to develop a few minor ports on its own, it alloted a few others to private players to develop under the public private partnership mode.

The Centre proposed a single entity, the Maritime Port Regulatory Authority, which will have control over the 130-odd minor ports nationwide. Though the states will have their boards, the Centre will appoint the constituents and will play big brother to every decision of the state boards.

 

Ramakrishna Reddy drew the Centre’s attention to previous enactments on subjects included in the concurrent list and empowering the states to regulate them as in the case of labour, industrial and energy laws. Another feature of the Bill that may threaten to lead to biased development of the maritime sector is the Centre’s power to decide and publish a plan for development of ports.

“Waterfront and land in the sea up to the baseline belong to the state and we should decide development of our 974-km long coastline, not the Centre,” the APMB chief said. The Bill is likely to hamper the states’ growth if the Centre ignores development of minor ports in a particular state due to reasons other than technical and commercial, which, in other words, mean political. The dispute resolution and adjudication process suggested in the Bill is also faulty and will not withstand the legal scrutiny, he pointed out in the letter.

 

...
Tags: center control over minor ports, ap opposes center control of minor ports
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

There could be a crisis in school premises where, in order to follow physical distancing guidelines, students from one class will have to be split up into different sections. — DC Image

Telangana teachers worried staff shortage would hamper classes from Class IX

Of the 3.84 lakh doses of the two vaccines received by Telangana state in the first instalment, Covaxin, developed and produced by the city-based Bharat Biotech, accounts for 20,000 doses. (Representational Photo)

1 week tab on Covaxin recipients

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

As per the Centre’s India guidelines, the vaccines will not be given to anyone younger than 18 years, women who are pregnant or lactating. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Vaccines safe, no need to worry: minister, officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan does ‘bhumi puja’ for nine demolished temples in Andhra Pradesh

CM released a calendar prepared by Endowments Department on the occasion with images of all prominent temples, as well as another calendar brought out by Durga Malleswaram Swamy Varla Devasthanam. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

For Bengal polls, Owaisi chooses Mamata's rival

The AIMIM chief met Siddiqui, the religious shrine's secretary who aspires to float a political outfit for Muslims, hunting for an ally to contest the Bengal polls (File Photo:S. Surender Reddy)

Farmers agitating against new agri laws take out tractor march

Farmers, with more than 5,000 tractors and other vehicles, have again showed to the world that they are united, focused, tireless, and firm in their resolve. (Photo: AP)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham