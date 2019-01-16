Congress’s reverse poaching: Gundurao in spot for ‘leak’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)president, Dinesh Gundurao's statement that BJP MLAs were in touch with the Congress party does not seem to have gone down well with party senior leaders including AICC general secretary, K.C. Venugopal who in turn reportedly directed him to be cautious in future.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior leader said, "Mr Rao had made a statement two days ago that at least three BJP MLAs were in touch with the Congress in a presser while lashing out at the BJP. This statement of his, was the main reason, why the BJP huddled its MLAs at a resort near Gurugram."

The source said that a section of Congress leaders were in touch with a couple of MLAs (while refusing to give the exact number) from BJP ever since the Congress MLAs became incommunicado. "It was being carried out as a very low key affair.

However, this got exposed when Mr Rao in anger spilled the beans by stating that the Congress too was in touch with BJP MLAs. This definitely irked party leaders. Therefore, the party leaders advised Mr Rao to remain cautious while making statements on such sensitive issues," the source explained.