search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress’s reverse poaching: Gundurao in spot for ‘leak’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 16, 2019, 5:52 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 5:52 am IST
However, this got exposed when Mr Rao in anger spilled the beans by stating that the Congress too was in touch with BJP MLAs.
KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao and Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal.
 KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao and Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)president, Dinesh Gundurao's statement that BJP MLAs were in touch with the Congress party does not seem to have gone down well with party senior leaders including AICC general secretary, K.C. Venugopal who in turn reportedly directed him to be cautious in future.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior leader said, "Mr Rao had made a statement two days ago that at least three BJP MLAs were in touch with the Congress in a presser while lashing out at the BJP. This statement of his, was the main reason, why the BJP huddled its MLAs at a resort near Gurugram."

 

The source said that a section of Congress leaders were in touch with a couple of MLAs (while refusing to give the exact number) from BJP ever since the Congress MLAs became incommunicado. "It was being carried out as a very low key affair.

However, this got exposed when Mr Rao in anger spilled the beans by stating that the Congress too was in touch with BJP MLAs. This definitely irked party leaders. Therefore, the party leaders advised Mr Rao to remain cautious while making statements on such sensitive issues," the source explained.

...
Tags: dinesh gundurao
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Need decisive PM, not maverick leadership’: Jaitley’s dig at ‘mahagathbandhan’

‘The pre-requisite for ensuring growth is a decisive leadership, consistency in policy direction and a strong and stable government, and not

‘Won’t sit silently if poaching attempts made’, says Congress leader

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Zameer Ahmed expressed confidence that none of their lawmakers will leave. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati tears into Congress over farmer loan waiver policy

Mayawati emphasised that BSP's alliance with SP will decide the prime ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)

With 13 massive rallies, Rahul Gandhi to sound poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh

According to sources, the Congress has short listed 30 to 40 Lok Sabha constituencies where all senior leaders from the state will be fielded to contest polls. (Photo: File)

2 Independent MLAs withdraw support from Cong-JD(S) govt in Karnataka

The development comes as the ruling coalition is accusing BJP of attempting to topple the government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham