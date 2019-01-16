search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Cong-JD(S) govt in Karnataka ‘stable, strong,’ BJP trying to destabilise it: Kharge

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
This comes after 2 MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support from the seven-month-old government.
Both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP have been accusing each other of horse trading ahead of the general elections. (Photo: PTI)
 Both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP have been accusing each other of horse trading ahead of the general elections. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is "stable and strong", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise it.

At a press conference in New Delhi, he said there was no crisis for the government in Karnataka.

 

“The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is stable and strong and will continue to be so,” he said.

“The BJP is trying to destabilise the government,” Kharge alleged.

Two MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support from the seven-month-old government led by H D Kumaraswamy amid charges of horse trading levelled against each other by the ruling coalition and the BJP.

...
Tags: h d kumaraswamy, karnataka, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP MLA Baldev Singh resigns, says party has lost its 'basic ideology'

AAP MLA Baldev Singh said that Kejriwal's ‘hobnobbing and flirting with the Congress’ is yet another example of sheer political opportunism. (Photo: Twitter | @AAPPunjab)

‘Need decisive PM, not maverick leadership’: Jaitley’s dig at ‘mahagathbandhan’

‘The pre-requisite for ensuring growth is a decisive leadership, consistency in policy direction and a strong and stable government, and not

‘Won’t sit silently if poaching attempts made’, says Congress leader

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Zameer Ahmed expressed confidence that none of their lawmakers will leave. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati tears into Congress over farmer loan waiver policy

Mayawati emphasised that BSP's alliance with SP will decide the prime ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)

With 13 massive rallies, Rahul Gandhi to sound poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh

According to sources, the Congress has short listed 30 to 40 Lok Sabha constituencies where all senior leaders from the state will be fielded to contest polls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham