search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Amid coalition turmoil, Siddaramaiah-BJP war of words shifts to twitter

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2019, 5:55 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 5:55 am IST
To Siddaramaiah's 'Saaf Niyat' jibe, the BJP tweeted, "Disgraceful is when you form the govt after been rejected by the people.
Ministers D.C. Thammanna and C.S. Puttaraju and son of CM H.D. Kumaraswamy Nikhil, at the inauguration of a paddy purchase centre in Mandya on Tuesday.
 Ministers D.C. Thammanna and C.S. Puttaraju and son of CM H.D. Kumaraswamy Nikhil, at the inauguration of a paddy purchase centre in Mandya on Tuesday.

Bengaluru: The political turmoil  in the wake of two MLAs withdrawing support to the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) led to a Twitter war between Congress strongman Siddaramaiah and the BJP.

Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him whether his slogan 'Saaf Niyat' (Clean intention) meant a coup and grabbing power. The former CM was active on Twitter from the morning, attacking the BJP as it became clear to the Congress leadership that independent MLA H Nagesh from Mulabagal and the lone MLA of rookie Karnataka Prajnyavanta Janata Paksha R Shankar from Ranebennur would withdraw support to the coalition government and align with BJP.

 

"Mr. Saaf Niyat @narendramodi, Is allowing your disgraceful @BJP4Karnataka leaders to destabilise govt a 'Saaf Niyat' towards democracy? Your PR slogans don't hide your actual 'Niyat' & your 'Sahi Vikas' should go beyond developing Resorts.

First show your Niyat to people!!" Siddaramaiah tweeted. Taunting BJP leaders for huddling their MLAs in a resort as they had done in the past, Siddaramaiah said the BJP always had Gandha Niyat (bad intention) and 'Resort Vikas' (promoting resort politics). He also took a dig at 'Operation Lotus', the alleged attempt to destabilise the government. "@BJP4India has a legacy of 'Gandha Niyat, Resort Vikas'. Their 'Operation Kamala' is not new & they will indulge whenever they feel politically threatened. Recent miserableloss in 5 states is the result of their ongoing attempt inKarnataka which will fail #GandhaNiyatResortVikas," he said. In a Kannada tweet, Siddaramaiah mocked the PM, asking him whether guarding the BJP MLAs in a resort was his role as Chowkidar (watchman).

To Siddaramaiah's 'Saaf Niyat' jibe, the BJP tweeted, "Disgraceful is when you form the govt after been rejected by the people. Lack of Niyat & Vikas in your unholy alliance is a result of crippled govt. Stop blaming BJP& Modi to hide your failure to save your existence. Your greedhas crippled @hd_kumaraswamy's govt" BJP MP from Udupi Chikkamagaluru, Shobha Karandlaje tweeted, "Does the man who masterminded Operation Hasta have any credibility to comment on PM??!! The same man got 8 MLA's to defect with unethical ways, and now Speaking about Gandha Niyat??!!!

It's known to all how 'Gandha' is the Niyat of @siddaramaiah, who practices opportunism."

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Need decisive PM, not maverick leadership’: Jaitley’s dig at ‘mahagathbandhan’

‘The pre-requisite for ensuring growth is a decisive leadership, consistency in policy direction and a strong and stable government, and not

‘Won’t sit silently if poaching attempts made’, says Congress leader

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Zameer Ahmed expressed confidence that none of their lawmakers will leave. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati tears into Congress over farmer loan waiver policy

Mayawati emphasised that BSP's alliance with SP will decide the prime ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)

With 13 massive rallies, Rahul Gandhi to sound poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh

According to sources, the Congress has short listed 30 to 40 Lok Sabha constituencies where all senior leaders from the state will be fielded to contest polls. (Photo: File)

2 Independent MLAs withdraw support from Cong-JD(S) govt in Karnataka

The development comes as the ruling coalition is accusing BJP of attempting to topple the government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham