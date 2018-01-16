search on deccanchronicle.com
Former Union minister Ibrahim meets HD Deve Gowda, sets tongues wagging

Published Jan 16, 2018, 2:22 am IST
Mr Ibrahim and Mr Gowda termed the visit as a courtesy call on Makara Sankranthi.
Though it was made to look like a courtesy call, former Union minister  Mr C.M. Ibrahim’s visit to the residence of JD(S) supremo Mr H.D. Deve Gowda has raised eyebrows in political circles.

Mr Ibrahim and Mr Gowda termed the visit as a courtesy call on  Makara Sankranthi. The one time close confident of Mr Gowda had migrated to the Congress along with Mr Siddaramaiah about a decade ago after quitting the JD(S). He lost the Assembly election from Bhadravati, but was made Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board. However, Mr Ibrahim  started drifting from the Siddaramaiah camp and at that juncture, he was made MLC with a two-year tenure.

 

Mr Ibrahim is said to be a ministerial aspirant, but could not make it to the state cabinet for some reason. There is speculations that he might join hands with Mr Gowda and fill the vacuum created by the exit of Chamarajpet MLA Mr Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Tags: h.d. deve gowda
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




