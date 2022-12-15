  
Nation, Politics

Time to put an end to TRS government: Nadda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Dec 15, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
BJP national president Jaya Prakash Nadda along with Bandi Sanjay, Tarun Chugh, Etala Rajeda and NVSS Prabhakar at a public meeting organized on the occasion of conclusion of the fifth phase of Praja Sangram Yatra led by BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, at the SRR college ground in Karimnagar on Thursday. — DC Image
KARIMNAGAR: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday declared that it was time to put an end to the TRS government saying enough was enough. He was speaking at a public meeting in Karimnagar to mark the end of the fifth phase of TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra.

Nadda, for the first time, sought to give a major fillip to the state party unit’s ‘Salu Dora Selavu Dora’ campaign, saying people were now saying this which “means the time has come to say goodbye to the KCR government. People in the state now believe that the ‘sab ka saat, sab ka vikas aur sab ka vishwas’ mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is what Telangana needs,” he said.

Nadda launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS government. “This is the most corrupt, anti-people government. KCR and his family are looting  Telangana’s income and are exploiting the state’s resources for personal gains. And in the guise of Dharani portal, the TRS leaders are grabbing lands of the poor people,” he said, adding “people are ready to throw this government into the dustbin.”

 Nadda said: “If the people here want development, they should join hands with the BJP.”

The BJP president also made it a point to speak about the man of the moment, Sanjay, saying in Sanjay, Karimnagar got a good Member of Parliament. “Sanjay has completed 1,403 kilometers of padayatra so far, and during this, he came to know about issues that are important for people, and challenges people are facing across the state. This yatra is not ending here in Karimnagar will continue, will go to every corner of the state in the next phases,” Nadda said.

Does anyone believe that a woman from the SC community will become a President of India. But it happened during the reign of the BJP government. The central government had sanctioned huge funds under National Highways and Jal Jivan Mission.

The Chief Minister has kept the people in the dark over the loans the TRS government has taken, and how he pushed a state with a surplus budget into debt. “Everyone is corrupt in his family and his daughter Kavitha too is involved in corruption,” he said.

Chandrashekar Rao did not keep his promises, either of making a Dalit the Chief Minister, unemployment allowance to the jobless, land to the landless Dalits, and there is no mention of the KG-to-PG scheme, Nadda said.

Taking aim at TRS and AIMIM relationship, Nadda accused the Chief Minister of being “afraid” of Asaduddin Owaisi. “This is why he is not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day on September 17. Once we form the government in here, the BJP will organize grand celebrations to mark the occasion,” Nadda promised.

On TRS changing its name to BRS, Nadda said “that party will soon take VRS as it has not kept its promises to the people, abandoned the dreams and aspirations of the people of Telangana.”

Tags: jp nadda, cm kcr, bandi sanjay's yatra, dharani portal, jal jivan mission, salu dora selavu dora, kcr afraid of asaduddin
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


